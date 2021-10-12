Teel: For Duke, Krzyzewski's final season a 'mission,' not a farewell tour

“He hasn’t just become a figurehead that sits back,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “He’s engaged. He’s involved. He loves the game. He’s still spirited in our coaches’ meetings. ... And obviously he feels this is the time, and when you call the shots and go out on your own terms, that’s the best.”

“He’s had an unbelievably profound impact on my life,” said Pitt’s Capel, who played for, and coached under, Krzyzewski. “[There are] probably three men that have impacted me as a man more than anyone. The first one is my father. And then the next two are probably right the same, and that’s Coach and my grandfather. And I find myself now as a husband, as a father, really leaning back on a lot of the things that I learned from him as a player.”

But enough platitudes and memories. It’s time to see whether this team can author a storybook final act, one that hangs a sixth banner in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Moore put those aspirations perfectly, in military terms: “I think for us and all the guys in the locker room, we really know we have a mission to accomplish.”

“I’d like to just add something to that,” Krzyzewski said. “They can’t play for me. They’ve got to play for us. We’re not going to be good unless we own it. Like, you can’t do it for somebody. You’ve got to do it for you, for your group. That’s the mentality that we’ve had, and we’ll continue to have.”