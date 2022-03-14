Teel: Forecasting the Final Four and assessing the ACC's March Madness seeds

As Southern Conference champions three years ago, Mike Young’s Wofford Terriers were a No. 7 regional seed in the NCAA tournament. As ACC champions this season, Young’s Virginia Tech Hokies are an 11 seed.

And here Young thought he was moving up in the college basketball world when he became an ACC head coach.

Of course, Young did climb the ranks, not to mention tax brackets, when he moved to Blacksburg, but the NCAA seedings unveiled Sunday sent an unmistakable message: Despite coaches’ season-long push back against the narrative, the ACC’s historically top-shelf product has been substandard in 2021-22.

Now there are extenuating circumstances.

Virginia Tech finished seventh in the ACC regular-season race and would not have made the NCAA field absent last week’s stirring four-game run at the conference tournament. But look at where the other ACC teams are seeded.

Duke is a 2, North Carolina an 8, Miami a 10 and Notre Dame an 11 — if the Fighting Irish survive a First Four game Wednesday against Rutgers.

Unbalanced conference schedules notwithstanding, having its second-place team in the First Four is not a good look for the ACC. Nor is seeing its tournament champion seeded lower than three teams each from the Mountain West (Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State) and West Coast Conference (Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and San Francisco).

Atlantic 10 regular-season champion Davidson and Missouri Valley champ Loyola of Chicago also are seeded higher than Virginia Tech.

Young said Monday that the Hokies’ seed is “probably fair,” although he figured they’d land in the 7-9 range. He called the realization that they wouldn’t have made the field if they’d lost to Duke “had me scratching my head a little bit.”

Indeed, Tech would have been the first team since the NCAA field expanded to 64 teams in 1986 to finish above .500 in the ACC, reach the conference tournament final and yet still be excluded from the NCAA bracket.

But that’s the price a league pays when its teams go a collective 4-16 in non-conference games versus ranked opponents. That’s the penance for having only one team, Duke, among the top 25 for most of the season.

“I think when all is said and done, come March when the Big Dance begins, there’s going to be a bunch of ACC teams in there and ACC teams winning a lot of games,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said several weeks ago.

Actually, five teams mark the fewest ACC teams in the field since 2013. As for winning a lot of games: If that means having a team, or teams, advancing to the Final Four, which is the ACC standard, then call me skeptical.

Mike Krzyzewski reaching a 13th Final Four in his final season as Duke’s coach would thrill CBS and its advertisers, but can the young and skittish Blue Devils survive a second-game clash with the Michigan State-Davidson winner, let alone a rematch with Gonzaga in the West Regional final?

North Carolina made the 2000 Final Four as a No. 8 seed, but if the Tar Heels beat Shaka Smart and Marquette in the first round, they almost certainly will draw reigning national champ Baylor in the second round — in Fort Worth, a 90-minute drive from Baylor’s Waco campus.

Virginia Tech’s path to the national semifinals would start against Texas, followed by potential encounters with Purdue, Kentucky and Baylor. Yikes.

With its quality guards, Miami is a decent bet to dismiss Southern California in the first round, but Auburn’s defense, anchored by North Carolina transfer Walker Kessler, would loom large, literally and figuratively, two days later.

As VCU in 2011 and UCLA last year showed, teams from the First Four are capable of advancing five rounds to make the Final Four, and though I wouldn’t be surprised to see Notre Dame beat Rutgers and then Alabama, winning three more against potential opponents Texas Tech, Duke/Michigan State and Gonzaga is a stretch.

Everyone loves double-digit seeds in March, unless they’re playing your team, and the most tempting are South Dakota State over Providence, and Davidson versus Michigan State.

The Jackrabbits lead the nation in 3-point accuracy at 44.1%, while the Wildcats rank 12th in Ken Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency metric. Moreover, South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman is the only Division I player to lead his team in rebounding and assists, while Luka Brajkovic is six assists shy of doing the same for Davidson.

But enough delaying. The Final Four in New Orleans will be Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee and Iowa, with the Zags winning their first national championship.