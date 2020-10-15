Teel: Former ODU walk-on Travis Fulgham soars for Eagles

“He’s very bright, very experienced, and has seen a lot of things that most young guys haven’t seen before,” said John Allen, then ODU’s receivers coach. “You can tell that. He’s very intellectual and he really studies his craft, and I think because he has that maturity about him outside of football, it helps him in the game.”

Fulgham didn’t live in the U.S. until the ninth grade, and his primary youth sports were soccer, cricket, basketball and rugby. He discovered football at Massanutten Military Academy and, after just one varsity season at Broad Run, walked on at ODU in 2014.

He was on scholarship within weeks.

Four-plus years later, Fulgham was the second-leading receiver in the program’s brief history and an NFL prospect. The NFL front-office gig that Fulgham aspires to — he majored in sports management — would have to wait.

Chosen in the sixth round of the 2019 draft by the Detroit Lions, Fulgham was cut or waived a combined five times by the Lions, Eagles and Green Bay Packers from September 2019-September 2020. He appeared in three games for Detroit last season but did not catch a pass.