Teel: Former UVA athlete Katie Kishore created 'ray of sunshine,' job opportunities for adults with cognitive disabilities

Katie Tracy Kishore was an accomplished multi-sport athlete at James River High School and the University of Virginia. But as a female in the 1990s, she was under no illusion that basketball and/or soccer would ever pay the bills.
“Sports was fun,” she says, “don’t get me wrong, and I loved it, and I worked way too hard at it, for sure. But I knew I needed a solid plan.”
Her plan revolved around education, and in 1997 that vision earned her a Richmond Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers Scholar-Athlete Award.
But no amount of schooling could prepare her for what’s transpired since.
“I have,” Kishore says, “a story to tell.”
Indeed she does, one that will break, and warm, your heart. One filled with grief, love and — remember this word — kindness.
One that as the Scholar-Athlete program marks its 30th anniversary, gives us the opportunity to applaud.
The youngest of three daughters, Kishore, then Katie Tracy, grew up in a studious home. Her mother, Mary K, taught kindergarten. Her father, Stoner, taught middle-school math before transitioning to counseling.
Following her parents’ and sisters’ leads, Katie excelled in the classroom. She was also a national-caliber soccer athlete and accomplished basketball player.
From myriad college options, Katie elected to play soccer at UVA. But when injuries depleted the basketball roster, Cavaliers coach Debbie Ryan invited her to join her program as well, and throughout her four undergraduate years, Katie balanced elite academics and athletics.
After earning her master’s in teaching she wandered, living in Vermont, Colorado, New York and Florida. She led backpacking and canoe trips, worked as a ski instructor and taught second grade.
In 2010, Katie returned to Charlottesville and reconnected with Kris Kishore, a Midlothian High graduate and fellow UVA alum. A year later, they were married, and in the spring of 2012, they welcomed a daughter, Mira.
Kris was teaching history at Charlottesville High School. Katie was working part-time for Girls on the Run, a non-profit designed to empower young girls through life skills and running.
Their life was idyllic.
And then it wasn’t.
Two weeks after they learned Katie was pregnant with their second child, Kris was diagnosed with cancer of the small intestine. Kiran Kishore was born April 10, 2014, and quickly diagnosed with Down syndrome.
"In that moment, it certainly felt hard," Katie says of the diagnosis. "But it was also paired with something that was really tragic. I don’t even know how to describe it, but in comparison to everything else that was happening in my world, the decline of Kris, it paled in comparison. I had a unique perspective receiving that [news]."
Fifteen days later, Kris died at age 41.
Katie was a 34-year-old widow with a toddler and a newborn.
“It’s a wild story,” she says with a faint laugh. “It’s one of those stories — you probably wouldn’t write it. Like, I don’t know if that’s really believable.”
It’s wild and tragic and inspiring.
“I don’t think I admire anyone in this life more than I do Katie,” says Lauren Hagans, her former UVA basketball teammate, “and I say that with a reverence to my parents and so many impactful people in my life.”
‘A RAY OF SUNSHINE AND SOURCE OF JOY’
Kindness Café + Play is a bright, beautiful and contemporary coffee shop in the lobby of the Smith Family YMCA in Charlottesville, and on this Tuesday morning, sun pours through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Quick with a smile and greeting, Taylor Welch reflects Kindness’ warm vibe. She works behind the counter, specializes in chai lattes and, as I can attest, also makes a mean strawberry smoothie.
Working at Kindness, Taylor says, is “enjoyable and amazing. When I was younger, I wondered if I would ever have a job. I always had trouble trying to get one — until I met Katie and Reagan at a Special Olympics event. Then this café came into my world.”
Kishore and director of operations Reagan Stillerman manage Kindness, a non-profit that employs adults with cognitive disabilities. Stirred by a similar project in Wilmington, N.C., Bitty & Beau’s, Kishore opened Kindness last July, serving outside only due to the pandemic before inviting customers inside last month.
Hagans, the wife of Virginia assistant football coach Marques Hagans, had seen a video online about Bitty & Beau’s and shared it with Kishore, looking to ignite hope in her beleaguered friend. Kishore found far more than hope.
She found a calling.
Research showed Kishore that adults with cognitive disabilities are severely unemployed and underemployed, especially after age 21. As the mom of a child with Down syndrome, she was compelled to act.
Canvassing her Charlottesville connections, Kishore found individuals and businesses eager to help and to honor Kris’ memory. One meeting led to another, which led to another and another, until the momentum and teamwork she craved in sports were palpable again.
“So employment can provide daily structure,” Kishore says, “in addition to financial compensation, connection to community, sense of purpose and opportunities for challenging growth. And with that comes pride.”
The sentiment applies to us all, even more so to folks like Taylor.
Kindness Café + Play employs seven adults with cognitive disabilities, a number Kishore hopes to grow by expanding hours — the café is open from 8 a.m.-noon, Monday-Saturday — and opening a second location.
Less than a mile from the Kishore home, the YMCA in McIntire Park is a convenient and fitting hub for Kindness. And just through the trees is Charlottesville High, further connecting Kris’ spirit to the project.
Each spring, Katie organizes an outdoor party, now dubbed KFest, to remember Kris — the last two were staged virtually. There’s also an endowed UVA scholarship in his name, awarded to the rising senior who best exemplifies his servant’s heart.
“Katie just has shown such relentless courage and authentic strength and unwavering grace in how she has managed things,” says Hagans, who beams whenever she sees someone in town wearing a Kindness Cafe t-shirt or hat. “I have no doubt she has days where she is overwhelmed, but she’s just an example of perspective and gratitude to us all. …
“She took [the café idea] and ran with it. But that’s how she’s wired. That’s why she was a two-sport athlete. She took something that a lot of people wouldn’t be able to manage in losing Kris and navigating motherhood, and she made it into something bigger than all of us, and it’s really a snapshot of who she is. …
“It couldn’t be a more perfect name or place, and it’s really been a ray of sunshine and source of joy for this community.”
Katie couldn’t do it without friends and family. Her parents still live in Chesterfield County, and her sisters are nearby, too — Erin Tracy works as a psychologist in UVA’s counseling center, and Megan Kuhl is a reading specialist at J.B. Fisher Elementary School in Richmond.
And she couldn’t do it without Mira and Kiran and the Kindness staff, gentle souls from whom she learns daily.
“Kiran is amazing,” Katie says. “She’s 7, and she’s so fun, and she does really well in the world. She’s at school now, has art class this afternoon and has a great relationship with her sister. …
“I say it all the time: It’s important for Kiran to see adults who look like her, working, engaging in the community. It’s also important for Mira to see adults with disabilities enjoying purposeful work and showing their abilities and talents to the world.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel