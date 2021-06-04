Teel: Former UVA athlete Katie Kishore created 'ray of sunshine,' job opportunities for adults with cognitive disabilities

Kindness Café + Play employs seven adults with cognitive disabilities, a number Kishore hopes to grow by expanding hours — the café is open from 8 a.m.-noon, Monday-Saturday — and opening a second location.

Less than a mile from the Kishore home, the YMCA in McIntire Park is a convenient and fitting hub for Kindness. And just through the trees is Charlottesville High, further connecting Kris’ spirit to the project.

Each spring, Katie organizes an outdoor party, now dubbed KFest, to remember Kris — the last two were staged virtually. There’s also an endowed UVA scholarship in his name, awarded to the rising senior who best exemplifies his servant’s heart.

“Katie just has shown such relentless courage and authentic strength and unwavering grace in how she has managed things,” says Hagans, who beams whenever she sees someone in town wearing a Kindness Cafe t-shirt or hat. “I have no doubt she has days where she is overwhelmed, but she’s just an example of perspective and gratitude to us all. …