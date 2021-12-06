Teel: Four bowl teams puts Virginia college football programs in select company

Disappointing as the season has been for the Hokies, Cavaliers and Flames, not so for the Monarchs, who have every reason to bask in their invitation to play 6-6 Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 20.

Five years ago, ODU earned its first bowl bid and capped a 10-3 season with a victory over Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl. Two seasons later, the Monarchs authored an even larger conquest, stunning Virginia Tech in Norfolk.

Their journey since has been harrowing.

After defeating Tech, ODU lost five of its final seven FBS games in 2018. In 2019, the Monarchs went 0-11 versus FBS opponents and, after opting out of last season due to pandemic concerns, dropped their first six FBS games this season.

That’s a 2-22 skid, and entering an Oct. 30 game versus Louisiana Tech, ODU had lost 18 straight to FBS foes. Four-point beagles, the Monarchs won 23-20 on Nick Rice’s 46-yard field goal as time expired.

They haven’t lost since, ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak. No matter that ODU hasn’t beaten anyone with a winning record this year. Climbing out of a 1-6 abyss is a tribute to rookie head coach Ricky Rahne, his staff and players.