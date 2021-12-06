Teel: Four bowl teams puts Virginia college football programs in select company

Virginia is no more the capital of college football than it is the bastion of barbecue. Indeed, none of the state’s four Football Bowl Subdivision programs won a championship this year, and none will sniff the final top 25.
But for the first time, all of them are headed to postseason, putting the commonwealth in a small group.
Eighty-four teams from 38 states learned their bowl matchups Sunday. But only two states with at least four FBS programs, Virginia and Michigan, have all of their teams in postseason.
Now bowl eligibility is hardly a Kilimanjaro-steep climb. Split 12 regular-season games, and voila, you’re in.
Still, the only states with more bowl teams than Virginia are Texas with eight, and Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio with five each. Among that quartet, only Michigan batted 1.000.
The Wolverine State went 5-for-5 with Michigan State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and College Football Playoff-bound Michigan. Virginia went 4-of-4 with Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech and Virginia.
One stark difference: All five of the Michigan schools have winning records, with the Big Ten champion Wolverines headed to the Orange Bowl for a playoff semifinal against Georgia. Conversely, 7-5 Liberty boasts the lone winning record among the Virginia contingent, with Tech, UVA and ODU at 6-6.
Disappointing as the season has been for the Hokies, Cavaliers and Flames, not so for the Monarchs, who have every reason to bask in their invitation to play 6-6 Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 20.
Five years ago, ODU earned its first bowl bid and capped a 10-3 season with a victory over Eastern Michigan in the Bahamas Bowl. Two seasons later, the Monarchs authored an even larger conquest, stunning Virginia Tech in Norfolk.
Their journey since has been harrowing.
After defeating Tech, ODU lost five of its final seven FBS games in 2018. In 2019, the Monarchs went 0-11 versus FBS opponents and, after opting out of last season due to pandemic concerns, dropped their first six FBS games this season.
That’s a 2-22 skid, and entering an Oct. 30 game versus Louisiana Tech, ODU had lost 18 straight to FBS foes. Four-point beagles, the Monarchs won 23-20 on Nick Rice’s 46-yard field goal as time expired.
They haven’t lost since, ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak. No matter that ODU hasn’t beaten anyone with a winning record this year. Climbing out of a 1-6 abyss is a tribute to rookie head coach Ricky Rahne, his staff and players.
“I know our kids deserve it,” Rahne said last week of a prospective bid. “And I know there’s some teams that are going to go to bowls, and their kids aren’t going to be real happy about playing in it, and I know our kids would do anything possible to play one more week together.”
Other observations on state bowl pairings:
Liberty landed a prime-time slot on the first Saturday of bowl season, the Dec. 18 Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Ala., against Eastern Michigan, a proper national showcase for quarterback Malik Willis.
Projected as a first-day NFL draft pick, Willis has led the Flames to a combined 17-6 record in two seasons since transferring from Auburn. In last year’s Cure Bowl victory over Coastal Carolina, he passed for 210 yards and rushed for 137 and four touchdowns.
Interim Virginia Tech coach J.C. Price need look no further than incoming coach Brent Pry for a scouting report on the Hokies’ Dec. 29 Pinstripe Bowl opponent: Maryland. As Penn State’s defensive coordinator this season, Pry helped the Nittany Lions defeat the Terps 31-14.
Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa, younger brother of the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback, completed 41 of 57 passes for 371 yards and a touchdown. But a Penn State defensive touchdown, safety Ji’Ayir Brown’s 87-yard interception return, sealed the outcome.
Playing at Yankee Stadium for the first time also reunites Tech with the Major League Baseball franchise that helped the university community heal from the 2007 campus shootings. The Yankees donated $1 million to the Hokie Spirit Memorial Fund and the following March played an on-campus exhibition with Tech.
For outgoing Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Cavaliers’ Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl in Boston versus Southern Methodist will be reminiscent of six years ago. That’s when Mendenhall, then at Brigham Young, accepted the UVA job but remained at BYU to coach the Cougars one final time, in the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah.
BYU derailed early in that game, falling behind 35-0 in the first quarter before losing 35-28.
“What a challenge that was,” Mendenhall said Sunday night. “So the emotions from the coaches, the players and myself were — it was difficult to manage. The emotions were closer to the surface. ... It was just a threshold to laugh, cry, be angry. It just seemed it was much more raw. And it was harder to execute because of the emotions and kind of the inner turmoil, and I think that was for everybody.
“So yeah, the focus on execution and consistency and any sense of normalcy I can add will be my responsibility — at a higher level of managing the external environment, and the internal environment, than what I did then.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel