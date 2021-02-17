Teel: Fresh legs late the difference as VCU pulls away from Richmond

Youth and momentum defeated experience and rust Wednesday night at Siegel Center.

Extending its winning streak to six games, VCU outlasted Richmond 68-56 to remain atop the Atlantic 10 standings.

Playing their first conference contest in more than three weeks, the Spiders’ lack of game conditioning, predictably, showed late, never more than in this brief but key sequence:

With the Rams leading 59-54, Tyler Burton’s 3-pointer from the right wing was well short, a sign of tired legs. Compounding the issue, the Spiders were slow to retreat on defense, and Jamir Watkins beat them down the floor for a transition dunk.

Richmond’s fatigue only worsened. Previously on pace to be the best shooting squad in Chris Mooney’s 16 years as coach, the Spiders (11-5, 5-3) missed their last eight from the floor and 14 of their last 15, finishing the night at a season-low 32.8%.

"We think everyone's going to do that, though," Rams coach Mike Rhoades said of Richmond's fade. "We really do. The way we practice and the way we play — we play a lot of guys. That if we just keep getting after it and play really hard, other teams aren't going to play, can't play, that hard for that long. Especially if they don't use their bench as much."