Teel: Freshman Isaac McKneely 'a perfect fit' for Virginia basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Ritchie McKay needed all of 10 minutes in Poca High School’s gym before deciding where the best player on the floor ought to play college basketball. And it wasn’t at Liberty, where McKay has guided the Flames to four consecutive Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season titles.

“He was the first person to say Isaac is a perfect fit for Virginia,” Poca coach Allen Osborne said.

McKay’s assessment was learned — he served six seasons as Tony Bennett’s top assistant at UVa — and prophetic. More than two years later, guard Isaac McKneely is set to make his Cavaliers debut, and indeed his skills and character appear to mesh seamlessly with the program’s needs and values.

Tony Bennett has built his program on pillars such as humility and servanthood, and last season McKneely vetoed Osborne’s suggestion of a pregame ceremony to trumpet his Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year award.

“This is not about me,” McKneely told Osborne. “It’s about our team.”

That’s humility. And servanthood? Well, despite frequent pleas from Osborne to shoot more, McKneely averaged only 13 attempts per game, steadfastly refusing to force the issue, especially as opponents swarmed him with multiple defenders.

McKneely’s way worked.

The Dots — could Poca have adopted a more charming nickname? — went 26-1 and won the AA state championship, one year after falling in the tournament final. Comfortable at either guard position, the 6-foot-4 McKneely averaged 20 points a game as a senior on 53.6% shooting, 39.1% beyond the 3-point arc, and chose Virginia over suitors such as Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Virginia Tech.

As a shooter, McKneely rates with Sam Hauser and Kyle Guy. So says Kihei Clark, who ought to know.

Clark teamed with Guy and Hauser for one season each at Virginia, and as a fifth-year senior is shepherding McKneely as he transitions from high school competition to the ACC.

“He’s a special player,” Clark said Wednesday as the Cavaliers prepared for Monday’s season-opener against North Carolina Central. “He just has a feel for the game, and obviously he shoots it really well.”

Last season, the Cavaliers did not.

They ranked 252nd nationally in 3-point accuracy at 32.3%, their second-worst percentage in Bennett’s 13 seasons as coach. That shortcoming, in tandem with the program’s weakest defense of the Bennett era, caused UVa to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

Enter McKneely.

“I got recruited here to shoot it, to play defense, to do a little bit of everything, and that’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “But I’d say the main thing that’s going to get me on the floor is my shooting. So I’m in the gym every day getting up shots and trying to perfect my craft.”

If Clark’s scouting report is correct, he’s well on his way.

Guy and Hauser made more than 40% of their 3-point attempts in college, as freshmen and for their careers. If McKneely can approach that excellence, he’ll earn ample minutes, even on a squad that returns its top six scorers and welcomes Ohio graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas.

Opponents last season slid under ball screens and double-teamed Virginia forwards Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick with little regard to defending the 3-point arc. McKneely, in concert with Vander Plas and veteran guards Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin and Clark, could erase that advantage.

“Every time he shoots it, you think it’s going in,” said Gardner, the Cavaliers’ leading scorer in 2021-22. “He has that confidence about him. ... This team offensively can be really good. We have all the pieces. We have the shooting, the inside scoring, slashing. We have everything that you need.”

I know what you’re thinking: What about defense? Bennett doesn’t unleash anyone until they demonstrate at least some proficiency in his pack-line, a meticulous, physical defense that crowds the interior and rarely stretches beyond the 3-point line other than to guard the ballhandler.

This is where we introduce Osborne’s backstory.

Entering his 42nd season as Poca’s coach and chasing a fourth state title, Osborne has long admired Dick Bennett, the pack-line’s originator and Tony’s dad. He studied Dick’s teams at Green Bay, Wisconsin and Washington State and watched Tony emerge, first as an NBA-caliber guard at Green Bay and then as a national-championship coach at Virginia.

Osborne has attended many UVa practices and at Poca adopted not only the pack-line but also one of Bennett’s preferred motion offenses.

“So I’ve had a pretty good feel for the offense and defense ever since I stepped on campus,” McKneely said, “and that really helped me in my development because I felt like I was ahead and ready to go.”

Add familiarity with the pack-line to the counsel of UVa’s premier defenders, Beekman and Clark, and you have as equipped a freshman as possible.

“His willingness on defense: Sometimes in freshmen you don’t see it right away,” Beekman said.

“Kihei and Reece ... have mentored me from Day One because that’s probably who I’ll play behind,” McKneely said. “[They] have been really good role models for me. I love watching them do their thing in practice, taking notes, picking their brain. ... So I’m thankful for them.”

McKneely wouldn’t be the first Poca alum to thrive collegiately with the pack-line. Elijah Cuffee was a four-year starter for McKay at Liberty and the 2021 A-Sun Defensive Player of the Year.

But for all of McKneely’s defensive promise, shooting is his gift and Virginia’s most pressing void. He and Bennett have drilled on his form, hoping to quicken his release as he adjusts to the more athletic and physical college game.

It’s quite the change from Poca, a town of fewer than 1,000 residents near West Virginia's borders with Ohio and Kentucky.