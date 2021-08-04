Teel: From surfing to MMA to football, Hokies' Braxton Burmeister 'an elite athlete'

The No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in 247 Sports’ composite rankings in 2017, Burmeister passed for 4,461 yards and rushed for 1,470 as a senior at La Jolla Country Day. He committed to Arizona, signed with Oregon and transferred to Tech after two seasons with the Ducks.

Burmeister split time with Hendon Hooker last year, but after a top-shelf performance passing and running in a season-ending rout of Virginia, and Hooker’s transfer to Tennessee, Burmeister is Tech’s unquestioned QB1.

Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen don’t want to feature Burmeister in the run game — with no proven backup, that would be a fool’s errand — but rather to use his mobility to extend plays, throw on the run and to operate from a moving pocket.

“As big and as strong and as fast and as quick as he’s ever been,” Cornelsen said, “and it’s showing. Hope that translates into first downs and touchdowns. … His ability to scramble when plays break down and there’s nothing there, that’s a little bit of an art. It’s hard to coach.”