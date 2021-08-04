Teel: From surfing to MMA to football, Hokies' Braxton Burmeister 'an elite athlete'

BLACKSBURG — They always found the sun. Following larger group workouts this summer, Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister and his top receivers, Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson, would linger on the practice field for sprints of varying distances.
Always in the sun. Never in the shade. The more grueling the better.
And Burmeister always held his own. Speed, quickness and stamina.
“Braxton is a very, very electric guy,” Robinson said Wednesday at the Hokies’ preseason media gathering.
So count Robinson and Turner among the unsurprised that Burmeister ranked No. 1 on Tech’s Kings Of Speed list for the offseason, an asset this offense will need in 2021 if the Hokies are to rebound from their 5-6 pandemic adventure of a year ago.
Perhaps you’ve seen the post on social media. As measured by GPS devices players wear during workouts, Burmeister’s top speed of 22.53 mph, edged Turner’s 22.48 and receiver Kaleb Smith’s 22.28 this summer.
’Twas a snapshot, a burst, but a telling one.
Now could Burmeister outrace his receivers over 40 or 100 yards? Unlikely. But after a season in which he contracted COVID-19 and had toes smashed during a practice by 370-pound offensive lineman T.J. Jackson, it’s quite likely Hokies faithful will witness more of his athleticism.
“This is an elite athlete,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “… He just looks like the people I’m watching on television in the Olympics. He’s ripped to shreds, he’s got veins in his abs, he jumps out of the gym, he’s strong. … He can do anything that elite athletes can do.”
Raised in La Jolla, Calif., near San Diego, Burmeister has always been a natural athlete. While in elementary school, he accompanied his mom to her kickboxing workouts and later gravitated to not only kickboxing but also jujitsu, both under the eyes of his trainer, former UFC competitor Shannon Gugerty.
Burmeister played basketball until his freshman year of high school, when football emerged as his clear gift. He dabbled in baseball and still has three surfboards back home in California.
“I’d say there’s a group of us up there,” Burmeister said of the Hokies’ pecking order of athletes, “but I feel like I’m near the top.”
Indeed, the lone teammate he concedes is a better athlete is receiver Jaden Payoute, a Times-Dispatch All-Metro selection in the high jump, triple jump, long jump and 100 meters at L.C. Bird High, whose two-footed leap into the bed of a pickup two summers ago made the rounds on Twitter.
The No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in 247 Sports’ composite rankings in 2017, Burmeister passed for 4,461 yards and rushed for 1,470 as a senior at La Jolla Country Day. He committed to Arizona, signed with Oregon and transferred to Tech after two seasons with the Ducks.
Burmeister split time with Hendon Hooker last year, but after a top-shelf performance passing and running in a season-ending rout of Virginia, and Hooker’s transfer to Tennessee, Burmeister is Tech’s unquestioned QB1.
Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen don’t want to feature Burmeister in the run game — with no proven backup, that would be a fool’s errand — but rather to use his mobility to extend plays, throw on the run and to operate from a moving pocket.
“As big and as strong and as fast and as quick as he’s ever been,” Cornelsen said, “and it’s showing. Hope that translates into first downs and touchdowns. … His ability to scramble when plays break down and there’s nothing there, that’s a little bit of an art. It’s hard to coach.”
A couple of Fridays ago, Burmeister and center Brock Hoffman were working out alone on the practice field, and just for kicks, Hoffman timed Burmeister in the 40. Now a cell phone stopwatch is hardly precise, but on three successive attempts, Hoffman clocked Burmeister at 4.5 seconds, legitimate speed.