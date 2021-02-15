Teel: From Tappahannock to Tallahassee, Sardaar Calhoun's winding path has led him to tonight's mega-matchup against UVA

Devin Vassell averaged 4.5 points and 10.7 minutes as a Seminoles freshman in 2018-19, nearly tripled those numbers last season and was the 11th pick of the NBA draft. Two other first-round draft choices from FSU, Mfiondu Kabengele and Patrick Williams, never started a game for the Seminoles.

“I always knew I was pretty good,” Calhoun said, “so I didn’t lose hope or anything. It was just a matter of time when I was going to play at that level where everyone was going to see me. Not being cocky, but I knew I could play at a higher level than the schools that reached out to me [after Blue Ridge].”

Calhoun cherishes his Tappahannock roots and the love he said the community shows him still. He’s equally grateful for the opportunity to play for an ACC contender, one capable of earning FSU’s second Final Four appearance — the Seminoles lost the 1972 title game to Bill Walton and UCLA after defeating North Carolina in the semifinals — and the first for Hamilton, a revered coaching lifer.

“I think we can be one of the best teams [ever] at Florida State,” Calhoun said. “Honestly, when we’re out there, we’re playing for the letters on the front of our jersey. We don’t have one guy on the team who thinks they’re bigger than [the others]. …

“It kind of gives me chills just thinking about it, you mentioning the Final Four, because we’re at the stretch point [of the season]. But I think we can really do it.”