DALLAS — Kenny Brooks often advises his players to shed the blinders. Don’t become so obsessed with the task at hand that you miss the peripheral times that bring charm, or even levity, to the grind.

Thursday was one of those moments for Brooks’ Virginia Tech women’s basketball team.

On the eve of their first Women’s Final Four, the Hokies and fellow semifinalists LSU, Iowa and South Carolina strolled through the media carwash — television, radio, formal news conference, open locker room — and practiced in an arena teeming with school-age children and energized by the respective school bands and cheerleaders.

’Twas markedly different from Tech’s 2021 NCAA tournament experience, the program’s first in 15 years and a continuing source of motivation for this group.

Competing in the COVID bubble in greater San Antonio, those Hokies defeated Marquette in the first round before absorbing a 90-48 punishment from Baylor. Three Tech starters from that setback — Cayla King, Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley — will play central roles Friday night against LSU, two years older, wiser and stronger.

“I learned a lot from that game,” Amoore said Thursday. “I remember walking up to the presser and [Baylor star] DiDi Richards walked past me and fist-bumped me and said, ‘Good job, baby girl.’ I was shaking, fist-bumping her. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is not real.’

“But that Baylor team was incredible. ... They were a mature group. They were a confident group. I think it’s translating now because we’re mature and confident and we’re playing on this stage that they did. It’s been a journey, but very happy to be a part of it.”

A junior guard from Australia, Amoore has embraced March Madness like no other Hokie. The professorial Brooks and reserved Kitley, the two-time ACC Player of the Year, receive most of the attention, but the extroverted Amoore revels when the bright lights shine, on and off the court.

She has scored at least 20 points in six consecutive games and was voted the most outstanding player of the ACC tournament and Seattle 3 Regional.

None of this surprises Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey. She coached Baylor then, coaches LSU now and understands how much the likes of Amoore and Kitley have progressed.

“You saw raw talent,” Mulkey said, “[and] you just knew they were going to get better.”

Mulkey said as much to Brooks when they met at midcourt following that game.

"She said, 'Behind that mask, Kenny, I know you're smiling. Today, we played as good as we could play, but you just have babies, and you're going to be good,'" Brooks recalled.

Brooks and Mulkey first met in Brooks’ final season as James Madison’s coach, 2015-16, when the Dukes lost a December non-conference game at Baylor 77-63.

“Kenny was at James Madison and nobody ever wanted to play him because he was that good a coach and just really did wonderful things there,” Mulkey said, “and then when he got to Virginia Tech, he was able to recruit a different athlete ... that maybe he couldn’t get at James Madison. You knew, wow, when he gets those kind of kids what that [Virginia Tech] program was about to do.”

The process has been gradual, the Hokies ascending from three consecutive Women’s National Invitation Tournaments to three straight NCAA bids, this season’s appearance headlined by a No. 1 regional seed and the Final Four.

LSU, Iowa and undefeated South Carolina, the reigning national champion, have richer women’s basketball heritages, but Brooks and his Hokies are adamant that they belong here.

The tournament to date affirms their belief. Tech’s only deficits were for 9:27 in the first half of the regional final against Ohio State, none by more than five points. LSU, Iowa and South Carolina each have trailed for at least 17:30.

Brooks’ go-to line this month: The Hokies aren’t trying to prove doubters wrong. They’re trying to prove themselves right.

“We know how good we are,” he said Thursday. “We know we belong here. We know we are a No. 1 seed. We didn’t just happen to get lucky to get a No. 1 seed. We beat a lot of really good basketball teams convincingly, and we expect to have that. So as a result, being here is not a surprise. We’re very fortunate, we understand that it takes a lot of hard work and some luck, but we expect to be here.”

