Teel: Fuente blames himself, grasps for remedies after Hokies' one-sided loss to Pitt

Tech (3-3, 1-1 ACC) has lost three of its last four outings, but Saturday was the first time it didn’t have a chance in the fourth quarter, evidenced by most in the homecoming crowd of 58,314 exiting Lane Stadium long before the clock expired.

“I’ll start off by telling y’all the same thing I told our football team in the locker room,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “It’s my responsibility and it’s my job to get us to play as good as we can play, whatever that level is. And at times this season, we’ve hit that level, and really at no time today did we hit it.

“And that’s not play-calling, that’s not defensive scheme, that’s not special teams, that’s not players. That’s the head coach. That’s the head football coach’s responsibility. I let them down, and I’m disappointed and mad at myself.”

If play-calling, schemes and players weren’t the culprits, then what was?

“If you look at the film, I don’t think there was a lack of effort or trying,” Fuente said. “We just got to be — there’s a level of intensity, a level of competitiveness. I mean, I challenged them at halftime, and they responded, but we shouldn’t have to get to that.”

Does Fuente believe he summon enough from his team to avoid sequels?