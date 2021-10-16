Teel: Fuente blames himself, grasps for remedies after Hokies' one-sided loss to Pitt

BLACKSBURG
Pitt’s Kenny Pickett gained 3 yards on his early fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak to sustain a touchdown drive. Virginia Tech’s Braxton Burmeister gained nothing on his, dooming the Hokies’ only competent possession of the first half.
Challenged by Erick Hallett, Tech’s Tayvion Robinson couldn’t gather a deep pass that would have given the Hokies a modicum of hope in the second quarter. Four plays later, Jared Wayne outwrestled Jermaine Waller for a 50-50 ball to convert a third-and-12 and set up a Panthers touchdown.
Those sequences Saturday underscored the stark contrast between two offenses, teams and seasons.
Fundamentals such as an offensive-line surge eluded Virginia Tech and came naturally to Pitt. The Panthers abounded with playmakers at wide receiver, tight end, running back and, most important, quarterback. The Hokies did not.
That Pitt’s 28-7 victory wasn’t more lopsided, that the Panthers didn’t approach their Bowl Subdivision-best 52.4 points per game, was testament to a Tech defense that forced eight punts.
But yielding even that many points is a virtual death sentence for this team. The Hokies have scored eight offensive touchdowns in four games against Power Five opponents, never more than three, and neither the running nor passing game inspires confidence.
Tech (3-3, 1-1 ACC) has lost three of its last four outings, but Saturday was the first time it didn’t have a chance in the fourth quarter, evidenced by most in the homecoming crowd of 58,314 exiting Lane Stadium long before the clock expired.
“I’ll start off by telling y’all the same thing I told our football team in the locker room,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “It’s my responsibility and it’s my job to get us to play as good as we can play, whatever that level is. And at times this season, we’ve hit that level, and really at no time today did we hit it.
“And that’s not play-calling, that’s not defensive scheme, that’s not special teams, that’s not players. That’s the head coach. That’s the head football coach’s responsibility. I let them down, and I’m disappointed and mad at myself.”
If play-calling, schemes and players weren’t the culprits, then what was?
“If you look at the film, I don’t think there was a lack of effort or trying,” Fuente said. “We just got to be — there’s a level of intensity, a level of competitiveness. I mean, I challenged them at halftime, and they responded, but we shouldn’t have to get to that.”
Does Fuente believe he summon enough from his team to avoid sequels?
“I feel confident about that,” he said. “I feel really good about it.”
What could Fuente have done differently during the two weeks he had to prepare the Hokies for Saturday after their 32-29 loss to No. 14 Notre Dame?
“Yeah, I don’t know,” he said. “I’d just have to really look at what my approach is. I don’t know that I have the answer for you 15 minutes after walking off the field.”
Indeed, the immediate aftermath of a knockout is rarely, if ever, the time for insightful analysis. But halfway through a regular season that will determine whether his coaching tenure here extends into 2022, Fuente is running out of time, and he knows it.
No question, the last-minute setback to Notre Dame was disheartening to Tech. But the Hokies didn’t appear deflated Saturday.
They appeared outmanned.
Now, a baffling Week 3 home loss to Western Michigan notwithstanding, Pitt (5-1, 2-0 ACC) likely merits a top-25 ranking, and the Panthers could be poised for a Coastal Division showdown against Virginia next month in the Steel City.
But Pitt isn’t Georgia, and yet the Panthers outrushed the Hokies 208-90 and limited them to their fewest total yards (224) in Fuente’s six seasons in Blacksburg. Forced into taking deep shots with Pitt crowding the line of scrimmage, Burmeister completed a meager 34.4% of his passes, 11 of 32, for 134 yards.
Meanwhile, Pickett was an efficient 22 of 37 for 203 yards, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for 140 yards on 21 carries.
“We’ve got a lot of ball left ahead of us,” Tech defensive tackle Jordan Williams said, “and I feel like our season is far from over.”
Saturday’s game was basically over at halftime with Pitt leading 21-0, prompting Fuente to revert to his earlier coaching days and raise some locker room hell.
“Maybe we need more of that,” he said. “I’m going to have to figure it out.”
