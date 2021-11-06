Teel: Fuente looks and sounds resigned after Hokies' loss at Boston College

Backup quarterback Knox Kadum has impressed coaches and teammates with his moxie, but he’s not gifted enough, throwing or running, for prime time, and the Eagles knew it.

Tech managed a paltry 113 yards in the first half, 3 on Kadum’s lone completion, and trailed 10-0 at intermission. It could have easily been scoreless at the break.

But after intercepting Phil Jurkovec on BC’s opening possession, Dorian Strong was far too casual with the ball on his return. Receiver Jaelan Gill knocked it loose, and the hustling Jurkovec recovered at the Hokies’ 13. Three plays later, Jurkovec ran 8 yards for the game’s first score.

The Eagles added a 33-yard Connor Lytton field goal in the second quarter, only after Spencer Witter caught a third-down Jurkovec pass that ricocheted off safety Tae Daley.

Bad luck, bad fundamentals and injuries. That’s a grim trifecta for any squad, let alone one as limited as Tech.

When BC marched 93 yards for a touchdown to open the third quarter, the margin was 17-0 and the outcome was certain. Only John Parker Romo’s 47-yard, third-quarter field goal spared the Hokies their first shutout loss since 1995.