Teel: Fuente looks and sounds resigned after Hokies' loss at Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Mired at 95th nationally in scoring, Virginia Tech was without its best receiver Friday night at Boston College. Then, late in the first quarter, the Hokies lost their starting quarterback for the night to an upper-body injury.
What subsequently transpired was, for Tech faithful, painfully unsurprising.
Eagles 17, Hokies 3.
The defeat marked the second time in three weeks that Tech has lost to an opponent that was winless in the ACC. Syracuse was 0-3. Boston College was 0-4.
But unlike after this season’s previous setbacks, Hokies coach Justin Fuente seemed resigned. Resigned to his team’s flaws, perhaps even resigned to the leadership change that appears unavoidable prior to next season.
His game management reflected that resignation. Trailing by the final margin with more than five minutes remaining, Fuente elected to punt on fourth-and-6 from his own 25.
“Yeah, I mean, you’ve got two timeouts and there’s five some-odd minutes,” he said. “I know it’s a two-score game, but I just felt like we flip the field and get a stop and get the ball back.”
Tech (4-5, 2-3 ACC) did not get a stop and did not get the ball back. Regardless, Fuente’s decision spoke volumes about the state of this season and his six-year tenue as big whistle.
Even at full strength, Tech’s offense lacks the quantity and quality of skill players to compete at college football’s highest level. Without Tre Turner and Braxton Burmeister, both coming off career highs last week at Georgia Tech, the Hokies couldn’t dent a defense that yielded 34 points to Missouri, 33 to N.C. State and 28 to Louisville.
Oh, and Boston College (5-4, 1-4) was without its leading tackler, linebacker Isaiah Graham-Mobley (upper-body), and cornerback Brandon Sebastian (knee), the team leader in interceptions with three.
“We made basically no plays in the passing game,” Fuente said. “... If we’re going to win a game, we’re going to have to [do better passing]. ... But in man coverage we were just blanketed.”
Indeed, Tayvion Robinson (four receptions, 44 yards) was the lone Tech wideout to catch a pass.
Last week, Turner caught seven passes for 187 yards. But he sustained an upper-body injury that kept him home in Blacksburg on Friday.
Still, maybe Tech could have exploited BC’s compromised defense. But when Burmeister was injured on a bootleg with 3:22 remaining in the first quarter, the Hokies’ offense was finished.
Backup quarterback Knox Kadum has impressed coaches and teammates with his moxie, but he’s not gifted enough, throwing or running, for prime time, and the Eagles knew it.
Tech managed a paltry 113 yards in the first half, 3 on Kadum’s lone completion, and trailed 10-0 at intermission. It could have easily been scoreless at the break.
But after intercepting Phil Jurkovec on BC’s opening possession, Dorian Strong was far too casual with the ball on his return. Receiver Jaelan Gill knocked it loose, and the hustling Jurkovec recovered at the Hokies’ 13. Three plays later, Jurkovec ran 8 yards for the game’s first score.
The Eagles added a 33-yard Connor Lytton field goal in the second quarter, only after Spencer Witter caught a third-down Jurkovec pass that ricocheted off safety Tae Daley.
Bad luck, bad fundamentals and injuries. That’s a grim trifecta for any squad, let alone one as limited as Tech.
When BC marched 93 yards for a touchdown to open the third quarter, the margin was 17-0 and the outcome was certain. Only John Parker Romo’s 47-yard, third-quarter field goal spared the Hokies their first shutout loss since 1995.
For all of the offense’s progress at Georgia Tech — Burmeister threw for a career-high 254 yards, and Malachi Thomas had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing day — the reality is the Hokies scored only two touchdowns against an opponent that was yielding, on average, four per game.
Friday they went sans touchdown for the first time since 2014 at Wake Forest and gained 235 yards, matching the second-lowest of the Fuente era.
“It’s my job as second string to be ready no matter what circumstances are and just go and compete and execute at a high level with the offense,” said Kadum (7 of 16 for 73 yards). “And I feel like, at least in the first half, I didn’t do that. And I think it really affected the outcome of the game.”
It’s Fuente’s job to extract maximum effort from the Hokies, no matter the circumstances. He’s done that well throughout, though it’s natural to wonder when everyone hits the proverbial wall.
“We’ve got senior night coming up next Saturday [against Duke],” Fuente said. “We have a large group of really good kids — most of them have been in this program for a long time — that deserve to get sent out the right way.”
Whether an agitated fan base is ready to embrace the sentiment of the year's final home game is, safe to say, uncertain.
