Teel: Fuente, Mendenhall again learn challenges of game management

With the scored knotted at 28, the Flames at the Hokies’ 9-yard line and 1:46 remaining, Fuente called the second of his three timeouts. He wisely told his defense to allow Liberty to score a touchdown, the only way he could assure his offense another possession.

What Flames coach Hugh Freeze needed to do was have his team run a play and take a knee near the goal line, the better to set up a short field goal on the game’s final snap. But Peytton Pickett’s instincts took over, and he ran 9 yards unchallenged into the end zone with 1:41 left.

Tech countered less than a minute later. Hendon Hooker connected with Tre Turner for a 12-yard touchdown, and Brian Johnson’s extra point tied the game at 35.

Fast forward to eight seconds remaining. Liberty has fourth-and-6 from the Hokies’ 41, and Freeze inexplicably calls on walk-on Alex Barbir to attempt a 59-yard field goal.

“I think the biggest thing that chaps my hide,” Fuente said Monday, “is we have talked about it ad nauseam as a staff. … I believe in taking a timeout there to make sure everything is set, and I believe wholeheartedly in taking it before they snap the ball. The whole ‘take it right as they snap it?’ I’m out on all of that.”