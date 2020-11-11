Teel: Fuente, Mendenhall again learn challenges of game management

Justin Fuente devotes entire staff meetings to situational football, resolving in advance how Virginia Tech will confront various in-game quandaries. He reviews with his players the weirdness that arises weekly in college football and the NFL.
Bronco Mendenhall studies clock-management data, attempting to play the odds on when best to use Virginia’s timeouts. He leans on quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, “whose pulse stays about 38 regardless of like an apocalypse,” to monitor game flow and anticipate looming decisions.
But preparation and analytics go only so far. Games get sideways, and amid the commotion, human intuition and imperfection take over.
As in life, the subsequent missteps are often benign, erased by the athletes on the field, like a writer’s mangled grammar repaired by an editor. But occasionally the mistakes are costly, as Fuente and Mendenhall have learned anew this season.
In tennis parlance, Fuente’s errors Saturday were unforced, not to mention glaring, and they set the stage for an ending that Virginia Tech, Liberty, indeed all of college football, will long remember. Mendenhall’s errors last month at Miami were forced, by the Hurricanes and his own team, and are common, with negligible staying power.
The final moments of Liberty’s 38-35 road conquest of Tech were a blur, so let’s try to summarize.
With the scored knotted at 28, the Flames at the Hokies’ 9-yard line and 1:46 remaining, Fuente called the second of his three timeouts. He wisely told his defense to allow Liberty to score a touchdown, the only way he could assure his offense another possession.
What Flames coach Hugh Freeze needed to do was have his team run a play and take a knee near the goal line, the better to set up a short field goal on the game’s final snap. But Peytton Pickett’s instincts took over, and he ran 9 yards unchallenged into the end zone with 1:41 left.
Tech countered less than a minute later. Hendon Hooker connected with Tre Turner for a 12-yard touchdown, and Brian Johnson’s extra point tied the game at 35.
Fast forward to eight seconds remaining. Liberty has fourth-and-6 from the Hokies’ 41, and Freeze inexplicably calls on walk-on Alex Barbir to attempt a 59-yard field goal.
“I think the biggest thing that chaps my hide,” Fuente said Monday, “is we have talked about it ad nauseam as a staff. … I believe in taking a timeout there to make sure everything is set, and I believe wholeheartedly in taking it before they snap the ball. The whole ‘take it right as they snap it?’ I’m out on all of that.”
But Fuente did call time an instant before the snap, and in the confusion, Hokies offensive lineman Silas Dzansi blocked the low-trajectory kick. Cornerback Jermaine Waller recovered the ball and sprinted for the apparent winning touchdown.
Problem was, the official standing near Tech’s sideline did not hear Fuente’s original timeout request well before the snap. And what happened then (ACC Network cameras did not provide any clue)?
“I don’t know if I jumped in front of him or screamed bloody murder,” Fuente said. “You know what I mean? I can’t remember exactly how it went.”
Regardless, the official finally did grant the timeout.
“They can’t hear you,” Fuente said. “They’ve got [earpieces] in. Like, it’s not his fault. It’s my fault. I’ve had it happen a couple of times, not when I was trying to call timeout, but when I was trying to talk to them.”
No doubt, it was Fuente’s fault. If you want that TO early, make darn sure the official knows it.
Given a stay-of-execution, Freeze huddled with his offense, his intention not to kick again obvious. But Fuente and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton didn’t notice and were left scrambling to get the defense on the field.
“Yeah, it was pandemonium,” Fuente said.
Waller was gassed after returning the blocked kick, and offensive linemen deployed on the field goal block team, Dzansi and Lecitus Smith, had to get back to the bench. Still, the timeout should have offered ample opportunity.
Yet as Liberty lined up on fourth-and-6, the Hokies aligned as if to prevent a Hail Mary. No defender covered receiver CJ Yarbrough, and his easy 8-yard reception set up Barbir’s 51-yard field goal with one second remaining.
Fuente, Hamilton and Freeze all had their late-game brain cramps, as everyone does in hectic moments. Freeze dodged the consequences of his; Fuente and Hamilton did not.
Frantic sequences didn’t cause Mendenhall to use all three of his second-half timeouts prematurely in UVA’s 19-14 setback at Miami. But the TO void was central to the closing minutes.
Sensing his defense’s fatigue, Mendenhall stopped the clock with 6:17 remaining in the third quarter and 12:55 left in the fourth. The first drive ended with a Hurricanes field goal, the second with a touchdown.
Leading 19-7 after that touchdown, Miami lined up a 2-point conversion. Failing to anticipate the conventional strategy, Virginia did not have the proper personnel on the field, which Mendenhall blamed on himself and his assistants.
Mendenhall used his final timeout there, with 12:04 remaining, and the Cavaliers stopped the conversion. But after regaining possession with 5:27 left and UVA within 19-14, the Hurricanes, aided by a pass interference penalty, were able to milk all but the final 30 seconds before punting.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been able to follow what the book said in terms of use of timeouts,” Mendenhall said Monday. “Sometimes I call a timeout because our defense looks tired and I think that if we get a little bit of a blow we have a better chance of preventing a touchdown. Sometimes we have a substitution mistake. Sometimes we mismanage the play clock, and I don’t want to take a [delay] penalty.
“So the cleaner we play, the easier it is to go by the book. When we’re not executing at our highest level in terms of just managing the game offensively or defensively or special teams, that’s when the timeouts I wish I didn’t have to use, I use. And so really, it all comes back to the accountability and how clean the program is running.”
Don’t believe for a moment that Mendenhall, Fuente and their peers take solace in knowing that game management hiccups strike so many.
“I don’t feel better,” Fuente said. “I don’t feel better at all.”
