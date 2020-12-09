Teel: Fuente's uncertain future with Hokies looms over Commonwealth Cup game

Nothing surpasses 2000. Frank Beamer was contemplating North Carolina. George Welsh was contemplating retirement.
Neither coaching icon revealed, or even knew, his future after Virginia Tech defeated Virginia 42-21 at Lane Stadium on Nov. 25. Beamer’s Hokies were 10-1 and ranked sixth nationally; Welsh’s Cavaliers were 6-5, their 14th consecutive winning regular season.
But the story was the coaches. What would they do?
Beamer remained at his alma mater, and Welsh retired, and another coaching subplot simmers this week as Tech and Virginia prepare to clash Saturday in Blacksburg. Is Justin Fuente’s job as the Hokies’ coach secure?
Most were convinced that the 2009 Commonwealth Cup game would be Al Groh’s last leading the Cavaliers, the same in 2015 for his replacement, Mike London. In both instances, the expected separation transpired soon thereafter.
Also in 2015, Beamer announced his end-of-season retirement Nov. 1, and Fuente, then at Memphis, emerged as his probable successor. Awkwardly, confirmation of Fuente’s impending appointment came during the Hokies’ 23-20 victory over UVA at Scott Stadium, news that Tech made official the next day.
Far more uncertainty looms over Saturday night.
After winning 19 combined games in Fuente’s first two seasons — he was the 2016 ACC Coach of the Year — the Hokies have declined into essentially a .500 program. They are 15-18 versus Bowl Subdivision opponents the past three years, 13-12 against the ACC.
Downward trajectory notwithstanding, those raw numbers don’t scream regime change, especially after a pandemic season in which Fuente’s overhauled defensive staff had no spring practice in which to teach new schemes and terminology.
But programs and coaches are judged by more than wins and losses.
Whenever someone asks about Fuente’s fate, my stock answer is that much rides on his relationships with athletic director Whit Babcock and university president Tim Sands, the men who hired him.
Is that trio aligned? Have Babcock and Sands observed dynamics within the program that trouble them but are invisible to us? Did Fuente interviewing for Baylor’s vacancy last offseason breed any mistrust with his bosses?
Plus, what of the athletic department’s most influential and generous donors? The most vocal Hokies faithful online are angry and ready for new program leadership, but are they an accurate barometer?
Much has been made of Fuente’s contracted buyout, which falls from $12.5 million to $10 million Dec. 15. That’s a princely sum regardless of timing, more so when the department forecasts a 2020-21 revenue shortfall of more than $20 million.
But any buyout would be spread over four years, less painful than a lump sum and less damaging than a continued decline in the department’s cash-cow program. So even with the associated costs of luring a new coach, money is unlikely to drive Babcock’s decision.
Which raises another question for Babcock: Does he believe Fuente and his staff are capable of coaching and recruiting the Hokies out of this malaise?
Beyond Clemson, the ACC has been a cluster the past three seasons. The Tigers have 26 conference victories during that span. Miami, Boston College, UVA, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State have 13, 14 or 15. Everyone else is in the 7-11 range.
That’s not to defend the Hokies’ record, merely to highlight that among their ACC rivals, they truly lag only behind a program that’s appeared in five consecutive College Football Playoffs.
Babcock keeps his own counsel, making answers elusive. But I don’t believe he wants to fire Fuente or has pursued other coaches, through back channels or otherwise.
Can’t-miss hires are rare — neither Urban Meyer nor Bob Stoops is walking through that door — and let’s not forget that after two years, Fuente, even with odd 2016 setbacks to Syracuse and Georgia Tech, appeared to be an exceptional choice.
To Fuente’s credit, his teams have not bailed in lean times. The Hokies didn’t last week against Clemson and certainly didn’t in 2018, when they needed closing victories over Virginia and Marshall, both quality teams that season, to finish the regular season 6-6 and prolong their bowl streak, now at 27 years.
“I want to play for him every week,” redshirt senior defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt said of Fuente. “He’s my head coach, (and) I’ve been with him since I got here.”
Hewitt acknowledged the frustrations of Tech’s 4-6 record and four-game losing streak, both of which, again, must be framed by the pandemic.
The Hokies are yielding 33.8 points per game, on pace for their worst since 1973. Potent early in the season, the offense has scored three touchdowns in the last 10 quarters, albeit against three of the ACC’s top-four defenses in Miami, Pitt and Clemson.
If Fuente feels the pressure or suspects he’s about to be job-hunting, he masked it well during his weekly news conference Monday. He lamented Tech’s results, expressed confidence in his staff’s teaching and dismissed any personal concerns.
“I don’t want anybody to play for me,” Fuente said. “I want them to play for each other. I don’t know. It’s like the term, ‘I work for you.’ I don’t like that either. You work together, and kids should play the game for each other. So they don’t need to worry about me.”
