Teel: Fuente's uncertain future with Hokies looms over Commonwealth Cup game

Downward trajectory notwithstanding, those raw numbers don’t scream regime change, especially after a pandemic season in which Fuente’s overhauled defensive staff had no spring practice in which to teach new schemes and terminology.

But programs and coaches are judged by more than wins and losses.

Whenever someone asks about Fuente’s fate, my stock answer is that much rides on his relationships with athletic director Whit Babcock and university president Tim Sands, the men who hired him.

Is that trio aligned? Have Babcock and Sands observed dynamics within the program that trouble them but are invisible to us? Did Fuente interviewing for Baylor’s vacancy last offseason breed any mistrust with his bosses?

Plus, what of the athletic department’s most influential and generous donors? The most vocal Hokies faithful online are angry and ready for new program leadership, but are they an accurate barometer?

Much has been made of Fuente’s contracted buyout, which falls from $12.5 million to $10 million Dec. 15. That’s a princely sum regardless of timing, more so when the department forecasts a 2020-21 revenue shortfall of more than $20 million.