Two years ago, the ACC removed all restrictions on athletes who wished to transfer from one conference school to another. The unanimous vote of the league’s 15 presidents rescinded a 25-year-old rule.

“The time has come,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said when announcing the decision.

As reasserted of late, athletes certainly agree.

The migrations likely unsettle some coaches and fans, and only the incurably naive believe tampering never occurs. But this is the new world for all of college sports, and absent collective bargaining and/or congressional intervention, it’s unlikely to change.

With basketball and football transfer seasons currently overlapping, keeping up demands multiple devices dedicated to Twitter and Instagram.

To be clear, intraconference transfers are not unique to the ACC (see point guard Jason Nelson's move from Richmond to Atlantic 10 rival VCU). Nor are they new.

But coaches and administrators fought them at every turn, hoping to avoid competing against athletes they had recruited and developed. The long-overdue empowerment of athletes, much of it court-mandated, changed the equation.

After walking on as a Texas Tech freshman in 2013, quarterback Baker Mayfield departed to Big 12 rival Oklahoma, where four years later he won the Heisman Trophy. Still, most intraconference transfers, Mayfield included, had to sit out a season after changing schools – unless they were graduate students.

After earning his degree in three years, Pitt basketball player Cam Johnson transferred within the ACC to North Carolina. In his final season with the Tar Heels, 2018-19, he was a first-team all-league selection.

But the ACC’s March 2021 decision, threw open the doors.

For example, last year’s all-conference football honorees included first-team cornerback Anthony Johnson (Virginia from Louisville), second-team center Bryan Hudson (Louisville from Virginia Tech) and honorable-mention all-purpose back Hassan Hall (Georgia Tech from Louisville).

Wake Forest graduate transfer Bar Botzer was a valuable member of Virginia's 2022 men's tennis national champions. In the aftermath of its NCAA men's soccer title in December, Syracuse added Michael Suski, Boston College's top scorer from '21.

In women’s basketball, Boston College graduate transfer Taylor Soule was a vital piece of Virginia Tech’s first ACC tournament championship and Women’s Final Four, and next season the Hokies add Olivia Summiel from Wake Forest. Moreover, former Notre Dame forward Sam Brunelle was Virginia’s No. 3 scorer when a foot injury shelved her in February.

Already this offseason a record seven ACC men’s basketball players have announced their intentions to transfer within the conference: Tyler Nickel (North Carolina to Virginia Tech), Ebenezer Dowuana (N.C. State to Georgia Tech), Ben Middlebrooks (Clemson to N.C. State), Jack Clark (N.C. State to Clemson), Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame to UNC), JJ Starling (Notre Dame to Syracuse) and Jae’Lyn Withers (Louisville to UNC).

Ryan and Starling were double-figure scorers last season, and Withers shot 41.7% beyond the 3-point arc in limited attempts (96). But the most substantive men’s hoops transfer within the league may be yet to come.

While stressing that he is “#NotCommitted,” Joe Girard tweeted Sunday that he had completed “an amazing visit” to Clemson.

Girard scored 1,652 points in four years at Syracuse and averaged a career-high 16.4 points per game last season. His 297 made 3-pointers rank third all-time in program history behind Gerry McNamara and Buddy Boeheim.

Girard has also toured LSU and has hosted Notre Dame coaches in a home visit.

The upcoming ACC football season could become a showcase for several high-profile intraconference transfers, quarterbacks Brennan Armstrong (N.C. State from Virginia) and Phil Jurkovec (Pitt from Boston College) chief among them.

Receiver Nate McCollum (Georgia Tech to North Carolina) was honorable mention all-league last season, and running back Kobe Pace (Clemson to Virginia) averaged 6.2 yards per carry as a Tigers sophomore in 2021. North Carolina transfer Stephen Gosnell caught only 10 passes last season, his first at Virginia Tech, but Hokies coach Brent Pry said this month that Gosnell had been the team’s most consistent receiver this spring.

On the defensive side this offseason, Florida State coach Mike Norvell, heretofore a portal wizard, landed second-team All-ACC cornerback Fentrell Cypress from Virginia and starting defensive tackle Darrell Jackson from Miami.

But we’re still awaiting the ultimate transfer within the ACC: a Duke or North Carolina men’s basketball starter swapping uniforms in the sport’s grandest rivalry.

Close UVa running back Mike Hollins (7) dives toward the end zone during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Hollins suffered a gunshot would during a shooting that took the lives of three students in November. UVa’s Olasunkonmi Agunloye (19) yells as he and his teammates take the field before the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa quarterback Tony Muskett (11) makes a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa wide receiver Demick Starling (6) catches the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa’s Micah Gaffney (31) tackles running back Cody Brown (0 )during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa wide receiver Demick Starling (6) returns the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to make a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. After scoring a touchdown, UVa running back Mike Hollins (7) places the ball on D’Sean Perry’s name during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Hollins suffered a gunshot would during a shooting that took the lives Perry and two students in November. UVa quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to make a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa football players take a moment of silence during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium in memory of the three students who were killed in November. UVa kicker Vadin Bruot (47) kicks the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa’s Ethan Davies (26) tries to break a tackle by Aidan Ryan (17) during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa football players take the field before the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa head coach Tony Elliott looks on as his players compete in the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa’s JR Wilson (17) catches a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa football players prepare to take the field before the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa head football coach Tony Elliott, right, and players take a moment of silence during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium in memory of three students who were killed in November. UVa’s JR Wilson (17) and quarterback Tony Muskett (11) celebrate during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Virginia running back Perris Jones (2) tries to break a tackle during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Virginia running back Cody Brown (0) drives with the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Virginia running back Perris Jones (2) tries to break a tackle during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Virginia running back Cody Brown (0) drives with the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa Football Spring Game UVa running back Mike Hollins (7) dives toward the end zone during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Hollins suffered a gunshot would during a shooting that took the lives of three students in November. UVa’s Olasunkonmi Agunloye (19) yells as he and his teammates take the field before the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa quarterback Tony Muskett (11) makes a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa wide receiver Demick Starling (6) catches the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa’s Micah Gaffney (31) tackles running back Cody Brown (0 )during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa wide receiver Demick Starling (6) returns the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to make a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. After scoring a touchdown, UVa running back Mike Hollins (7) places the ball on D’Sean Perry’s name during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Hollins suffered a gunshot would during a shooting that took the lives Perry and two students in November. UVa quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to make a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa football players take a moment of silence during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium in memory of the three students who were killed in November. UVa kicker Vadin Bruot (47) kicks the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa’s Ethan Davies (26) tries to break a tackle by Aidan Ryan (17) during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa football players take the field before the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa head coach Tony Elliott looks on as his players compete in the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa’s JR Wilson (17) catches a pass during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa football players prepare to take the field before the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. UVa head football coach Tony Elliott, right, and players take a moment of silence during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium in memory of three students who were killed in November. UVa’s JR Wilson (17) and quarterback Tony Muskett (11) celebrate during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Virginia running back Perris Jones (2) tries to break a tackle during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Virginia running back Cody Brown (0) drives with the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Virginia running back Perris Jones (2) tries to break a tackle during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium. Virginia running back Cody Brown (0) drives with the ball during the annual Spring Game at Scott Stadium.