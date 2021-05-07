Teel: Going behind-the-scenes with new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who has spent his life preparing for the challenges of the job

Phillips’ genuine affection for college athletes and commitment to their academic, social and competitive wellness is rooted in career and family.

His professional track began as a graduate assistant basketball coach for Bill Frieder at Arizona State in the early 1990s. He then ascended to a restricted-earnings position, making $16,000 a year and a few grand extra running Frieder’s summer youth camps.

Among the campers were Vic Cegles’ two sons. Cegles was a senior associate AD at Arizona State working for Kevin White, and he couldn’t help but notice Phillips.

“Jimmy was really good at connecting with people,” said Cegles, who later worked as Long Beach State’s athletic director before retiring two years ago from an associate’s post at Connecticut. “I saw it. I saw him with donors. I saw him with young [campers]. I saw him with student-athletes. I saw him with the coaches. So Jimmy knew how to connect, and that was what I always felt was most important in hiring a development person.”

Cegles recruited Phillips to a job in development and administration, launching Phillips into a world that took him to Tennessee and Notre Dame in associate roles, the latter under White, and to Northern Illinois and Northwestern as athletic director.