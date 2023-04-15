BLACKSBURG — Grant Wells marries his high school sweetheart next month in their hometown of Charleston, West Virginia. Let’s hope the event goes as smoothly as his spring football game Saturday.

Virginia Tech’s incumbent quarterback, Wells directed touchdown drives on the Maroon team’s first three possessions, igniting a 34-0 rout over the White squad in front of 20,000-plus at Lane Stadium.

Mirroring the 3-8 Hokies at large, Wells struggled mightily in 2022, Brent Pry’s first season as head coach. He threw as many interceptions (nine) as touchdown passes and completed a modest 59% of his passes.

Most jarring, Tech ranked 118th among 131 Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring at 19.3 points per game.

For the first of his two quarters Saturday, Wells was downright surgical, connecting on 10 of 12 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. His lone incompletions were throwaways while avoiding the rush.

Wells finished 12 of 18 for 148 yards without a pick.

“He’s been very accurate, and he’s made good decisions,” Pry said of Wells’ overall spring. “That was important for him today, to make good decisions in a game environment, particularly in the stadium. Even last year, Grant practiced well, but he’d get out there in a game and sometimes you’d question the decisions he was making.”

But when Wells brain-cramped, the Hokies had no viable alternative. The addition of Baylor transfer Kyron Drones and freshman Pop Watson should change that calculation.

Playing for the undermanned White side, Drones wasn’t remotely as effective as Wells on Saturday. He appeared skittish early and had two tipped passes intercepted before settling down.

In relief of Wells, Watson had a 16-yard run and threw a 39-yard rainbow to Tucker Holloway for a touchdown.

Holloway also caught a 33-yarder from Wells on a fourth-and-4 play, headlining an array of long-gainers that also included runs of 23 yards by Bryce Duke and 21 by Chance Black, and receptions of 31 yards by Jeremiah Coney and 25 yards by Norfolk State transfer Da’Quan Felton.

All spring assessments should be tempered, but this was the polar opposite of last season’s offense.

“We needed that,” Pry said. “Everybody has those playmakers. Every good team has enough guys that can get you out of a jam, make a play where the defense is where they’re supposed to be and still come down with it. We had to earn every yard we got (last season), which wasn’t many. But I think we’re in a better place that way.”

For example, while Duke and Black combined for 31 carries Saturday, they are not Tech’s most accomplished backs. Malachi Thomas and North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten are but had just five touches between them, undoubtedly a calculated decision by offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and Pry.

Similarly, the receiving corps appeared much deeper than last year. Stephen Gosnell was named the offense’s most improved player this spring and showed why with three catches for 53 yards. A late-season revelation as a freshman punt returner in 2022, Holloway beat the defense deep on both his long receptions.

“That’s something I pride myself on, as someone who can get behind the defense,” Holloway said.

“We have competition at the wideout position, which we didn’t have previously,” Pry said. “There five or six guys that have an opportunity to get into the lineup, and he’s one of them.”

Still, much hinges on upgrading the offensive line — good luck evaluating the o-line in spring games — and quarterback play.

The biggest change for Wells this spring in his position coach. Last season’s quarterbacks coach, Brad Glenn, went to Cincinnati as offensive coordinator, and Pry shifted Bowen from tight ends to quarterbacks.

Wells has found attending the same position meetings as his coordinator invaluable.

“I think I’ve had a good spring,” Wells said. “I think the whole offense has had a good spring. ... A lot of that comes with ... just knowing the offense. I believe I can make all the throws. It’s just, are my eyes in the right spot and (is) my footwork correct? That leads to accuracy.”

And a happy head coach.

Wells “operates the offense really well right now,” Pry said. “Tyler’s done a nice job with that. They’re more efficient, their timing, their tempo. Everything looks better to me.”

Indeed, Wells and the Maroon offense couldn’t have scripted a much better day. Even the weather was ideal — fit for a wedding.