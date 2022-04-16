Teel: Grant Wells offers Hokies quarterback optimism with spring game performance

BLACKSBURG — Already basking in a landmark 2021-22, Virginia Tech athletics this week reveled as the baseball team cooled down scalding-hot Miami, the second-ranked softball Hokies won a series over Virginia, and Aisha Sheppard went No. 23 in the WNBA draft.

This all in the wake of ACC championships in men’s basketball and men’s and women’s indoor track, a No. 8 national finish in wrestling and individual championships by Lindsey Butler in the 800 meters and Rachel Baxter in the pole vault that led women’s track to sixth place at the NCAA indoor meet.

Indeed, Virginia Tech is on pace for its best year in the Directors’ Cup all-sports standings. The Hokies were 19th in the most recent Cup update, nine places ahead of their highest finish in 2017-18.

Then there’s Tech football. Reeling from three losing seasons in the last four years, a decline that cost Justin Fuente his head-coaching job, the Hokies staged their spring game Saturday at Lane Stadium, the public’s first look at rookie big whistle Brent Pry and his squad.

The Maroon defeated the White 26-10 before a crowd of approximately 20,000 spectators and while across Beamer Way the softball team nudged UVA in extra innings, and the baseball squad fell to No. 2 Miami, Tech’s lone setback in the three-game series.

Pry’s Hokies are a long ways from such national contention, and Tech hasn’t finished among the nation’s top 15 or won an ACC championship since 2010.

Among the many reasons for the decline is inadequate quarterback play, and Marshall transfer Grant Wells provided some hope Saturday for an uptick. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 178 yards and touchdowns of 51 and 47 yards to Kaleb Smith.

Pry isn’t ready to name Wells the starter, and Saturday was only one of 15 spring practices. Moreover, the other candidate for the job, Jason Brown, was limited by his offensive line’s poor play.

Still, Wells’ touch on those deep throws to Smith, plus his willingness to keep the ball on bootlegs, make him the leader in the clubhouse.

“He’s very mature and always composed,” Smith said, “and he’s not afraid to get on a receiver. I like that leadership from the quarterback position.”

Quarterback is not a flawless predictor — no position or metric is — and yes, we fans and media are too preoccupied with the guys lined up behind center.

But there’s a reason the best teams in Hokies history were quarterbacked by Michael Vick, Jim Druckenmiller, Bryan Randall and Tyrod Taylor. There’s a reason Virginia didn’t reach the ACC title game until Bryce Perkins donned a Cavaliers uniform, and a reason Pitt didn’t win its first ACC championship until Kenny Pickett emerged.

Quarterback pedigree is also cause for Hokies faithful to worry about many of 2022’s opponents.

Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec, N.C. State’s Devin Leary, Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Pitt’s Kedon Slovis, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke and West Virginia’s JT Daniels are far more accomplished than Wells or Brown.

Indeed, those gents have thrown a combined 243 touchdown passes, all at the Power Five level. Wells passed for 34 scores while playing at Group of Five Marshall; Brown threw 28 touchdown passes at FCS St. Francis and eight last season for Shane Beamer at South Carolina.

Maybe Wells can close the Hokies' talent gap at the game’s essential position. Maybe Smith, who caught 37 passes combined in his first three seasons at Tech, is poised to break out.

“He’s a big guy with a big catch radius,” Pry said. “He’s consistently one of our top guys in our GPS speed barometer.”

Smith alone won't be enough, but if Da'Wain Lofton, Jaylen Jones and Jadan Blue all blossom, the Hokies could elevate their passing game.

“It’s a work in progress,” Wells said of chemistry with his receivers. “... That’s [going to] improve dramatically over the summer, and I think everybody’s excited about that.”

Pry tempered the excitement, as well he should. Managing expectations is a perennial chapter in head coaching handbooks.

“There were some good things out there today,” Pry said, “but we’ve just got so much to do in a ton of areas to get where we need to be. I don’t want to go out there and just be solid and just put a decent team out there."