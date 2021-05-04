Teel: Gratitude the prevailing theme as ACC teams wrap spring football

Many themes apply to the spring football practices that recently concluded around the ACC. Established quarterbacks abound, but for the first time since 2013, no league team returns a 1,000-yard rusher. The ACC is the lone Power Five conference without coaching turnover, yet its 2020 Coach of the Year no longer works in the league.

But the prevailing theme, without question, was gratitude — cue the title track of Earth Wind & Fire’s classic double album.

One year after COVID-19 wiped out spring workouts, and less than six months after the most irregular season on record, players and coaches treasured the return to routine. Oh, there were virus-related delays at Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Duke, but each of the conference’s 14 programs completed the 15 practices allotted by the NCAA.

“I’ve always loved not just the value of spring but the tone of spring,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “It’s about teaching, it’s about development. It’s about good versus good.