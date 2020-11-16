Teel: Hauser essential to UVA basketball's upgraded offense

Which is fine by him. He’s intent on proving that he’s more than a scorer, that 18 months of practice and conditioning have made him a complete player.

Hauser’s quest is scheduled to start Nov. 25 against Maine in Uncasville, Conn., his first college game since Marquette’s 2019 NCAA tournament loss to Murray State.

“Having a redshirt year, you get a whole year to really work on your game and figure out what you need to fine-tune and what you really need to get better at, and I took that very seriously,” Hauser said. “I hope I can show everyone that I’ve gotten better and I’ve improved, and hopefully I’m more than [the] shooter that I’m labeled as. I’ve taken that personally, and I’m just really excited to showcase it. …

“I learned I’m a pretty disciplined person, and I didn’t really take the off year lightly. I really wanted to … [perfect] my craft and [get] better at things I needed to. And I’m just really excited to get back on the floor. I miss competing, I miss that adrenaline drive. Being on a team and playing for one common goal, that’s the best part of basketball.”