Teel: Hauser's defense on Pitt's Champagnie keys UVA victory

Out of necessity. Champagnie is the first ACC player since N.C. State’s Tommy Burleson in 1971-72 to have consecutive games with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds. Oh, and he did it immediately upon returning from a knee injury that shelved him for a month.

Moreover, he is on pace to become the first Panther to average at least 18 points and 10 rebounds since Billy Knight in 1973-74. But he’s not even the family’s highest scorer.

Champagnie’s twin, 6-8 Julian, entered Saturday averaging 19.5 points per game for St. John’s.

As you’d expect from the nation’s premier defensive program, Virginia has a history of smothering the ACC’s leading scorer. Indeed, in Bennett’s previous 11 seasons, only four of the conference’s eventual top scorers made at least half of his shots in a game against the Cavaliers: Duke’s RJ Barrett, Marvin Bagley and Nolan Smith, and Virginia Tech’s Erick Green.

Among UVA’s most notable shutdowns: Maryland’s Terrell Stoglin shot 12 of 41 combined in two 2013 games; two years later, N.C. State’s T.J. Warren went 1 for 9 and scored four points, and in two games last season Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes shot 11 of 34.