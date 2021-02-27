Teel: Health the primary concern as VCU drops regular-season finale at Davidson

“He’s tough kid, man,” Rhoades said. “He’s been through some crazy injuries. He couldn’t go, so it’s a concern.”

A versatile, 6-foot-6 wing, Williams has endured shoulder, Achilles and hand ailments during his three seasons at VCU, plus a concussion. His value transcends the stat sheet, where he leads the Rams in 3-point accuracy and rebounds, and his presence is paramount if VCU is to advance deep into the A-10 tournament and secure an NCAA tournament bid.

Picked ninth among the conference’s 14 teams in a preseason coaches/media poll, the Rams (17-6, 10-4) will be the A-10’s No. 2 seed behind St. Bonaventure and are set to play in a 3:30 p.m., quarterfinal Friday at the Siegel Center or Robins Center.

VCU’s NCAA profile is solid — the Rams began the day No. 35 in the NET rankings and boast eight victories in games the NET classifies as Quadrant 1 or 2 — but an early exit from the A-10 tournament would make for an anxious Selection Sunday.

There’s also anxiety about Hyland, whom Rhoades said earlier in the week would likely play versus Davidson.

“We want to get him as close to pain-free as we can, and he wasn’t there,” Rhoades said Saturday.