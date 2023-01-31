Teel: High hurdles await Hokies, Cavaliers early in 2023 football season

Establishing traction quickly after disappointing 2022 football seasons will be a chore for Virginia Tech and Virginia this fall.

The ACC Network unveiled the 2023 schedule Monday night, in direct conflict with ESPN’s coverage of the Virginia-Syracuse basketball game, and while the opponents have long been known, the sequencing always proves curious.

Case in point the Hokies and Cavaliers, who last year finished 3-8 and 3-7, respectively, both 1-6 in the ACC. It was the rivals’ worst collective season since 1977.

Virginia’s first three games of 2023, nonconference encounters with Tennessee, James Madison and Maryland already were set. Add the Week 4 league opener against N.C. State, and the Cavaliers have an opening quartet of opponents that finished a combined 35-15 last year.

The Friday prime-time clash also is the Wolfpack’s conference opener and allows ESPN to kick off the first full weekend of ACC games with quarterback intrigue. Brennan Armstrong, UVa’s career passing leader, transferred to N.C. State this offseason, and given previous eras’ transfer restrictions, he could become the first ACC quarterback to start against his former ACC team.

In mid-November, Pittsburgh’s Phil Jurkovec, a transfer from Boston College, could become the second when the Panthers host the Eagles.

From late September to early November, Virginia Tech faces six consecutive opponents — Marshall, Pitt, Florida State, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Louisville — that had winning seasons a year ago. Opening ACC play versus Pitt and at FSU figures to be especially difficult.

The Panthers have beaten the Hokies in each of the last three seasons by a combined 70 points, while the Seminoles, fresh off a 10-3 year, return two of the league’s premier talents in quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse.

Florida State and defending champion Clemson almost certainly will be 1-2 or 2-1 in the conference’s preseason media poll, and their Sept. 23 matchup in Death Valley will be the earliest meeting of the ACC’s top football brands since 2014. Without suspended 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston for the contest, the No. 1 Seminoles needed overtime to survive the No. 22 Tigers.

Clemson-FSU's primary television competition that day will come from NBC's broadcast of Ohio State at Notre Dame.

For the second consecutive season, Clemson opens on Labor Day night with a conference road game, at Duke. This marks the 17th time in 19 years that at least one ACC team has played in the exclusive Labor Day television window, a tradition started in 2004, when the freshly expanded league paired reigning champion Florida State against newcomer Miami.

The Blue Devils have not previously opened on Labor Day, let alone hosted the marquee event. But they are fresh off a benchmark season under Mike Elko, the ACC coach of the year.

For only the third time in program history, Duke (9-4, 5-3) finished above .500 in the conference and won a bowl, the Military over Central Florida. Moreover, the Blue Devils return the league’s most underrated quarterback in Riley Leonard.

Duke is among six ACC teams with nonconference dates against Notre Dame, part of a contract that calls for the Fighting Irish to play, on average, five ACC opponents annually. Dating to 2017, Notre Dame has won 28 consecutive regular-season games versus the ACC, a streak that ends in 2023, even with record-setting Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman at quarterback for the Irish.

Each of Notre Dame’s ACC opponents this season — N.C. State, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Clemson and Wake Forest — had a winning record in 2022. Plus, only the Pitt and Wake contests are at Notre Dame.

If not this season, ACC, when?

