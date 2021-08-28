Teel: Highland Springs grad Ali Jennings aspires to leadership role with ODU football

But lean times ensued, and when last seen, in 2019, ODU went 1-11. The Monarchs ranked 126th among 130 Bowl Subdivision programs in scoring at 16.3 points per game and last in touchdown passes with five.

Though he’s publicly undecided on a starting quarterback — senior Stone Smartt is the incumbent after starting seven games in 2019 — Rahne believes Jennings will have a primary role in the offense.

“He’s lived up to expectations,” Rahne said. “We expect him to be a big-time playmaker for us. He’s got great ball skills. He’s a great route-runner and tough. He’s good after the catch.”

As ODU prepares for Friday night’s opener at Wake Forest, Jennings projects as not only a versatile piece capable of lining up outside or in the slot, but also a team leader. Indeed, Jennings elected to major in leadership at ODU.

“That’s just something I’ve always tried to be, especially by example,” he said. “I’m not a more vocal leader. That’s why I chose [the major], to learn how to be more of a vocal leader. … My mom always told me, always be a leader never a follower.”

Mines considers Jennings a natural for the role.