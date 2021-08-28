Teel: Highland Springs grad Ali Jennings aspires to leadership role with ODU football

NORFOLK — College football has steered Ali Jennings to Norfolk, in large measure because of his Richmond connections. Old Dominion faithful hope his return to the commonwealth can assist the revival of the Monarchs’ dormant offense.
Jennings is a 6-foot-2 wide receiver with exceptional ball skills and hands. He began his prep career at Hermitage High before transferring to Highland Springs, where in 2018 he was an essential part of the Springers’ undefeated run to the Group 5A state championship.
From among eclectic college options such as North Carolina, Michigan State, Army, Illinois, Yale and Penn, Jennings chose West Virginia. He committed to the Mountaineers in October of his senior season, and two-plus months later, WVU coach Dana Holgorsen exited to become Houston’s big whistle.
Jennings honored his pledge and caught 19 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman under new coach Neal Brown. But after his snaps diminished as a sophomore in 2020, Jennings decided to transfer.
Enter Fontel Mines.
A Hermitage High graduate, Mines caught 68 passes at Virginia from 2003-06 and spent multiple seasons on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. His subsequent coaching odyssey has taken him from Chowan to Richmond to James Madison to East Carolina to ODU.
Mines was still at ECU in January when Jennings entered the transfer portal. He reached out immediately for two reasons: He knew Jennings could play and was a young man of character.
That’s what happens when you’ve known someone since they were 5 years old.
Jennings and Mines first met through Jennings’ older brother, Dee Wilson, who played at Hermitage and Virginia State. Staging camps at Hermitage, Mines became a mentor to Jennings, and when Mines accepted an offer in late February to coach ODU’s tight ends, Jennings’ transfer destination was sealed.
“It was really influential,” Jennings said. “Me coming here and having somebody who’s actually like family to me, that my mom and my family can trust to help me develop my game, coach me and make sure I’m on the right path, that was a big thing.”
“Ali’s top-notch,” Mines said. “He checks every box as far as intangibles and character and work ethic. For him, it was [finding] the right fit and the right program.”
Jennings joins the Monarchs at a most curious time.
ODU declined to play during the 2020 pandemic season, delaying Ricky Rahne’s head-coaching debut. A former Penn State offensive coordinator, Rahne succeeded Bobby Wilder, who in short order elevated the Monarchs from a 2009 start-up to 2016 Bahamas Bowl champions.
But lean times ensued, and when last seen, in 2019, ODU went 1-11. The Monarchs ranked 126th among 130 Bowl Subdivision programs in scoring at 16.3 points per game and last in touchdown passes with five.
Though he’s publicly undecided on a starting quarterback — senior Stone Smartt is the incumbent after starting seven games in 2019 — Rahne believes Jennings will have a primary role in the offense.
“He’s lived up to expectations,” Rahne said. “We expect him to be a big-time playmaker for us. He’s got great ball skills. He’s a great route-runner and tough. He’s good after the catch.”
As ODU prepares for Friday night’s opener at Wake Forest, Jennings projects as not only a versatile piece capable of lining up outside or in the slot, but also a team leader. Indeed, Jennings elected to major in leadership at ODU.
“That’s just something I’ve always tried to be, especially by example,” he said. “I’m not a more vocal leader. That’s why I chose [the major], to learn how to be more of a vocal leader. … My mom always told me, always be a leader never a follower.”
Mines considers Jennings a natural for the role.
“I think a lot of guys follow him,” Mines said. “He’s not a big rah-rah guy, but leaders find different ways to lead. I try to tell my guys all the time: ‘Lead by example.’ That’s how I was taught, by my mother, so I try to instill those same values and qualities in those guys.