Teel: Highland Springs product Antwane Wells integral to Gamecocks' success

His first regular season as a head coach finished, and with bowl matchups pending, South Carolina’s Shane Beamer happened upon a James Madison FCS playoff game last December. The most striking player on the field was Dukes receiver Antwane Wells.

Wells caught six passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns that afternoon, and during the telecast of JMU’s victory over Southeastern Louisiana, Beamer learned that Wells hailed from Highland Springs High School. Springers coach Loren Johnson played for Beamer’s dad, Frank, at Virginia Tech, and the younger Beamer has recruited Richmond-area prospects throughout his career, but Wells was a revelation.

“Some guys, for whatever reason, slip through the cracks,” Beamer said.

When Wells entered the NCAA transfer portal in January, there were no cracks. He had set JMU single-season records for catches (83), receiving yards (1,250) and touchdown receptions (15), and Beamer was quick to mine his Highland Springs connections for what became an integral part of the Gamecocks’ 2022 season.

Entering Friday’s Gator Bowl against Notre Dame, Wells is South Carolina’s leading receiver with 63 catches for 898 yards and six touchdowns.

“Before we had even played a game this season,” Beamer said, “he had made our entire wide receiver room better just because of his mentality and work ethic.”

From the day Wells arrived for USC’s spring semester, Beamer observed an athlete “on a mission” to elevate his team and himself. After strength and conditioning sessions, for example, Wells would retreat to the Gamecocks’ indoor practice complex to refine routes and catch passes.

South Carolina finished 7-6 last season, defeating North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and subjecting Beamer to a celebratory mayonnaise bath. But the Gamecocks ranked 104th nationally in scoring at 22.6 points per game, untenable if they were going to matter in the SEC.

Thanks in large measure to Wells and quarterback Spencer Rattler, this year’s team ranks 41st in scoring at 31.7 points per game.

A five-star prospect out of high school in Arizona, Rattler transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma, where Beamer was Lincoln Riley’s assistant head coach from 2018-20. Wells lacked that early acclaim, but Beamer didn’t hesitate to pursue him — video of Wells’ JMU career was that impressive.

Moreover, two small-college transfers had been essential to the Gamecocks in 2021: nickel back Carlins Platel from Assumption and quarterback Jason Brown from St. Francis of Pennsylvania. Reflecting the vagabond lives of college quarterbacks in the portal era, Rattler’s arrival prompted Brown’s transfer to Virginia Tech, where after a season of reserve duty this year he has again entered the portal.

Wells’ chemistry with Rattler was evident in South Carolina’s Week 2 loss at Arkansas, when they teamed for eight completions, 189 yards and a touchdown. But like the Gamecocks overall, they shifted into overdrive during the final two weeks of the regular season.

First, South Carolina housed No. 5 Tennessee 63-28 as Wells caught 11 passes for 177 yards and scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, while Rattler threw for 435 yards and six scores. Then, to complete an 8-4 regular season, the Gamecocks defeated No. 7 Clemson 31-30, ending the Tigers’ ACC-record 40-game home winning streak.

Wells scored on receptions of 4 and 72 yards, the latter a season-long, and finished with nine catches for 131 yards.

Having played at Virginia Tech and coached at South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, Beamers understands how college football’s fiercest rivalries affect recruiting, perceptions and job security.

Beating Clemson for the first time since 2014, he said, “was monumental for us in so many ways.”

Eight days later, South Carolina accepted the Gator Bowl invitation, and last week the Gamecocks signed a 2023 recruiting class ranked 16th nationally by the 247Sports Composite.

“Couldn’t have turned out better,” Beamer said of the last few weeks.

Following the bowl, Beamer and South Carolina faithful will anxiously await decisions from Wells and Rattler on whether to play another season of college football or pursue the NFL. Wells’ decision may well hinge on Rattler’s.