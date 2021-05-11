Teel: Hokies AD Babcock, Michigan OC Gattis embrace Coalition Academy mentoring partnership

Josh Gattis thought he was primed to interview for a Division I head football coaching job. He had assembled a book for each member of the search committee, complete with his background, philosophy and vision, and couldn’t wait to unveil the contents.
He never got the chance.
“That’s not how it goes,” said Gattis, entering his third season as Michigan’s offensive coordinator. “They don’t even give you the opportunity to pull the book out. They just start asking questions and there’s so much you have to be prepared for, from ideas of disciplinary issues to fundraising, a lot of things that are outside Xs and Os, to say the least.”
The next time, and given his career arc, there almost certainly will be a next time, Gattis will know better, and not simply because of that 2018 encounter. A former safety at Wake Forest and in the NFL, Gattis is part of the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches’ inaugural Coalition Academy, a training ground designed to correct college football’s shamefully low number of minority head coaches.
The one-year mentoring program has paired 12 accomplished coaches with as many high-profile athletic directors in one-on-one partnerships that figure to broaden the horizons of all involved.
“I feel like I can mentor them, yes, the coaches,” said Virginia Tech AD Whit Babcock, a frequent volunteer in similar efforts and Gattis’ Coalition Academy partner. “But I learn a lot from them.”
Maryland’s Mike Locksley, one of only 12 Black head coaches in the 130-team Bowl Subdivision, launched the NCMFC last August and recruited luminaries such as Alabama coach Nick Saban, Baltimore Ravens executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin to his board of directors.
Nevada-Las Vegas athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, Babcock’s former lieutenant at Virginia Tech, also joined the board and is the Coalition Academy’s driving force.
“I know what it’s like not to be the norm, to be an other, if you will,” Reed-Francois said. “But I also recognize how important it is to provide context. I want our student-athletes to see people like them as athletic directors and as football coaches, so it was just very natural that I get involved in this. …
“[Coaching] searches are high-pressure. We tend to, when we’re in those situations, call upon people we know and often times we hire people that are like us.”
African-Americans populate about half of FBS rosters, and a decade ago, the ranks of Black FBS head coaches had increased to 19. This offseason’s carousel highlighted the subsequent decline to a dozen.
Eight Power Five programs — Texas, Vanderbilt, Kansas, South Carolina, Auburn, Illinois, Tennessee and Arizona — had vacancies. None hired a minority.
Two of the Power Five, the Southeastern Conference and Big 12, have all white head football coaches.
“It is very challenging for minorities in this profession … to take that next job from coordinator to a head coach,” Gattis said. “It’s something that everyone is aware of. The thing that we must do is, and the thing we talk about in this circle, we must be prepared when that opportunity comes.”
The Coalition Academy could well enhance those opportunities.
Rather than a two- or three-day seminar, this is a year-long formal relationship between a coach and AD that provides time for deep dives into interview prep, communication skills, compliance, branding and networking influential administrators and search firms.
“Firms are looking for diverse candidates, too,” Babcock said. “Search firms don’t ultimately make the hire, but they can darn sure help to get somebody’s foot in the door. … If you don’t have any relationships on that side, I think that could hurt you.
“I see a lot of coaches that just say I work really hard and I know a lot of football coaches, and you’ve got to have a little more breadth of connections than that I think these days.”
The gravitas of the participating athletic directors, a group that also includes Clemson’s Dan Radakovich, Alabama’s Greg Byrne, Notre Dame’s Jack Swarbrick, Duke’s Kevin White, Vanderbilt’s Candice Lee and Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez, adds further credibility to the Coalition Academy.
Indeed, Gattis said that on a group Zoom he and fellow mentees such as Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and Miami defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson sat up a little straighter when the ADs joined the call.
The athletic directors are to be applauded for committing to the program while also navigating the unprecedented turbulence caused by pandemic fallout and legal challenges to college athletics’ amateurism model.
“The power behind this is the advocacy of the athletic directors,” Gattis said. “It’s one thing to do this with a group of people coming in and talking about the challenges that minority coaches face. But it’s another thing to be involved with decision-makers. … These are some prominent athletic directors that have the ears of a lot of prominent people. …
“To be able to list Whit Babcock now as a reference: That’s huge. … I would consider this the start of a genuine friendship.”
Gattis earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2006 while helping Wake Forest win its first conference championship since 1970. He played in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears and coached at North Carolina, Western Michigan, Vanderbilt, Penn State and Alabama before joining Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff.
Babcock and Gattis were teamed last month, and Gattis called their interactions to date “awesome.” They have texted, emailed and spoken several times, precisely the dynamic Reed-Francois envisioned for the Coalition Academy in its first year, and beyond.
Assistant coaches “are learning how to recruit, teach and X and O,” she said. “The part that they don’t necessarily know is the CEO piece, and that’s why we’ve partnered these fantastic CEOs with these up-and-coming coaches. … I think the difference between a hired coach and a fired coach is how good a CEO you can be.”
At 37 and with experience working for Butch Davis, James Franklin, Saban and Harbaugh, Gattis has ascended rapidly. But he understands the next step will require time, patience and good fortune.
“People say it’s not about what you know, it’s about who you know,” Gattis said. “It’s not necessarily that. Life is really about who knows you, and that’s when things happen for you. Every job I’ve gotten has been because of someone else, not because of me. …
“No one will be handed a head-coaching job because of this. We’re all aware of that. It’s going to come down to what we all do in our personal coaching careers. However, this is going to allow us when [we] do get an opportunity to be the most equipped we can be.”
