Teel: Hokies AD Babcock, Michigan OC Gattis embrace Coalition Academy mentoring partnership

Babcock and Gattis were teamed last month, and Gattis called their interactions to date “awesome.” They have texted, emailed and spoken several times, precisely the dynamic Reed-Francois envisioned for the Coalition Academy in its first year, and beyond.

Assistant coaches “are learning how to recruit, teach and X and O,” she said. “The part that they don’t necessarily know is the CEO piece, and that’s why we’ve partnered these fantastic CEOs with these up-and-coming coaches. … I think the difference between a hired coach and a fired coach is how good a CEO you can be.”

At 37 and with experience working for Butch Davis, James Franklin, Saban and Harbaugh, Gattis has ascended rapidly. But he understands the next step will require time, patience and good fortune.

“People say it’s not about what you know, it’s about who you know,” Gattis said. “It’s not necessarily that. Life is really about who knows you, and that’s when things happen for you. Every job I’ve gotten has been because of someone else, not because of me. …

“No one will be handed a head-coaching job because of this. We’re all aware of that. It’s going to come down to what we all do in our personal coaching careers. However, this is going to allow us when [we] do get an opportunity to be the most equipped we can be.”