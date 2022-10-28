Teel: Hokies again squander potential as losing streak reaches five at N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. — For the first time in 30 years, Virginia Tech has lost five consecutive football games in the same season. For the first time in 70 years, the Hokies have dropped all of their October contests.

But the historical backdrop of Thursday’s 22-21 setback at N.C. State doesn’t begin to convey what transpired at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Hokies again teased their fans, and themselves, with glimpses of potential. And again they squandered that potential with undisciplined penalties, missed assignments and clumsy special teams.

Yet even with that ongoing theme, Thursday’s defeat may sting the worst.

The No. 24 Wolfpack were the first opponent Tech has encountered this season that was ranked at kickoff. Moreover, State fields what is arguably the best defense the Hokies will face in 2022.

But deep into the third quarter, after a three-touchdown flurry that was as impressive as it was unexpected, Tech led 21-3. Moreover, Wolfpack quarterback M.J. Morris was playing like the true freshman that he is.

That lead vanished in about nine minutes as Morris threw three touchdown passes. Meanwhile, an offense that amassed 251 third-quarter yards netted minus-4 yards in the final quarter, it field position compromised by Chance Black's two muffed kickoffs.

We’re several years from gathering the evidence necessary to judge rookie head coach Brent Pry and his staff, but after eight games, Tech (2-6, 1-4 ACC) too often appears ill-prepared.

“You definitely have to learn how to win,” cornerback Armani Chatman said.

Likely headed for a fourth losing season in five years, the Hokies certainly lack that knowledge and confidence.

“You’ve got to have a closer’s mentality in the fourth quarter,” Pry said. “You’ve got to play your absolute best.”

Tech’s best emerged only in the third quarter Thursday, not enough to overcome three quarters of gaffes.

Grant Wells completed passes of 36, 50 and 85 yards, the latter for a touchdown to Kaleb Smith. Wells also rushed for two third-quarter scores, the second a 20-yard scramble on which center Johnny Jordan leveled a defender.

But otherwise, coming off an open date in which Pry aimed to revitalize a dormant offense, the Hokies, against all odds, regressed.

The brain cramps began on their first series with three false starts. They had seven by halftime and 10 for the game.

Ten false starts! Two on punts. By nine players, including all five offensive linemen.

Understand this wasn’t a raucous crowd disturbing o-line communication. This was, yet again, a startling lack of discipline.

"That’s just the worst possible thing you can do right there, those penalties that are killing yourself, pretty much killing the drive," said Smith, who committed one of the false starts. "That’s something that’s inexcusable."

The rich irony was that Jordan’s false start halted what could have been a crippling play for Tech. He had snapped the ball past Wells on a first down from the Hokies’ 17-yard line, sending Smith back near the goal line to retrieve the loose ball.

The Hokies ran a meager 19 plays on five opening-half possessions, gaining two first downs, both on their first series, and 46 yards.

“We can’t lay an egg like we did in the first half,” Pry said.

Even with their breakout third quarter, the Hokies finished with fewer than 300 yards (293) for the fifth time in six contests against Power Five opponents.

N.C. State (6-2, 2-2) had lost two of its previous three outings, albeit to quality Atlantic Division rivals Clemson and Syracuse. Most problematic for Dave Doeren’s crew: Quarterback Devin Leary, the ACC’s preseason Player of the Year, was lost for the season after tearing a pectoral muscle in a September victory over Florida State.

Backup Jack Chambers, a graduate transfer from Charleston Southern, started for the second straight game Thursday, but when Morris heated up, Doeren rode the hot hand.

“Coach Pry put us in the right spot,” Chatman said of the defense. “We’ve just got to be better on our end.”

Chatman spoke of authoring a four-game winning streak to end the regular season and attain bowl eligibility, and though a 1-point road loss to a top-25 opponent might be cause for optimism, the manner in which Thursday’s unfolded was anything but.