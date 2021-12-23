Teel: Hokies are good, but not good enough to win at No. 2 Duke

Per the NCAA’s NET rankings and Ken Pomeroy’s analytics, Wednesday’s game matched the ACC’s best teams to date — Wake Forest’s rout of Virginia Tech notwithstanding.

The Devils are clearly the conference’s most talented bunch, a fusion of experience and youth that could well carry the program to its first Final Four since the 2015 national champions, a roster, by the way, that also meshed prodigies and veterans. Duke stumbled at Ohio State, but earlier victories over Kentucky and Gonzaga, and Wednesday, reveal its potential.

“I told my team,” Young said, “I watched the Gonzaga game on [video] Monday, and that did nothing for my holiday spirit. That was one of the finest college basketball games I’ve seen in a long time.”

Fresh off their most complete performance this season, a dusting of Atlantic 10 defending champion and preseason favorite St. Bonaventure, the Hokies have been exceptional in not only shooting 3-pointers but also defending them.

They defended the arc well again Wednesday as Duke missed 10 of 15 attempts. But the Devils were 24 of 39 (61.5%) inside the arc and shot 53.7% overall for the game. Conversely, the Hokies made 5 of 19 from long-range, well off their previous 40% norm.