Teel: Hokies are good, but not good enough to win at No. 2 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — As he exited the interview room late Wednesday night at Duke, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young saw former Blue Devils big whistle Bucky Waters, as spry and sage as ever at age 86.
“I’m very impressed by your team,” Waters told Young.
“Thank you,” Young responded. “I’ve got a good team. We’re going to win a lot of games.”
Yes, he does, and yes, they will.
Wednesday was not among them.
Young’s Hokies were the first opponent to lead the Blue Devils at halftime this season, but riding freshman forwards Paolo Banchero and AJ Griffin, Mike Krzyzewski’s group owned the second half and prevailed 76-65 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Tech’s Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts combined for 45 points and 19 rebounds, but when you’re playing the nation’s No. 2 team on the road, you need more than a pair of aces, and Young simply didn’t have enough complementary pieces.
Hunter Cattoor scored 10 points and made a pair of 3-pointers, but backcourt mate Nahiem Alleyne went scoreless — he’s 4 of 24 from the field in the last three games — and the bench contributed just two points.
“They’re really good,” Krzyzewski said of the Hokies. “They’re old. They play outstanding defense, and they’re very difficult to defend. Aluma is one of the better players in the country. He’s a huge matchup problem.”
Aluma, a 6-foot-9 senior center, scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the first half, mostly against the defense of 7-1 sophomore Mark Williams. For much of the second half, Krzyzewski switched Banchero onto Aluma, subbed Griffin for Williams, and assigned Griffin to check Mutts.
Banchero and Griffin responded on both ends, Banchero scoring 17 of his 23 points after intermission, Griffin 10 of his 13. Wendell Moore and Trevor Keels provided the additional scoring that Tech lacked, teaming for 31 points.
“Paolo had a great second half,” Krzyzewski said, “not a good second half, both offensively and defensively.”
“Goodness gracious,” Young said, “what a good-looking basketball player.”
As everyone anticipated when Banchero signed for what the entire sport anticipates will be one collegiate season before heading to the NBA as a top-three draft choice. The recent emergence of the 6-6 Griffin (48 points in the last four games) gives Krzyzewski even more lineup options to counter quality opponents such as the Hokies.
Two second-half plays illustrate Banchero’s gifts.
The first came as he elevated in the paint to shoot over Aluma, only to spot Keels cutting toward the basket off the left wing. Rather than force the shot, Banchero dished to Keels for a layup and 43-42 lead.
Such awareness and unselfishness is unusual in upperclassmen, let alone freshmen.
The second transpired immediately after a Duke timeout with 5:22 remaining and the Devils nursing a 65-58 lead. Isolated at the top of the key against Aluma, Banchero created space with a crossover dribble, leaned into the lane and made a contested jumper against contact.
“You put someone in position,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s not a play. He makes the play. That one pass he made was spectacular. That was as good as it gets there.”
“An on the fly kind of play,” Banchero said of the pass. “I think it shows our chemistry.”
The Hokies (8-5, 0-2 ACC) led 36-32 at intermission and 42-34 after scoring on three of their opening four second-half possessions. Enter Banchero.
He scored the Devils’ next seven points, on a drive, stickback and right-wing 3-pointer, igniting a 13-0 binge that had Cameron roaring and gave Duke (11-1, 1-0) a 47-42 lead.
“Definitely the loudest I’ve heard Cameron,” Banchero said. “The seniors told me the energy is different in ACC play.”
Per the NCAA’s NET rankings and Ken Pomeroy’s analytics, Wednesday’s game matched the ACC’s best teams to date — Wake Forest’s rout of Virginia Tech notwithstanding.
The Devils are clearly the conference’s most talented bunch, a fusion of experience and youth that could well carry the program to its first Final Four since the 2015 national champions, a roster, by the way, that also meshed prodigies and veterans. Duke stumbled at Ohio State, but earlier victories over Kentucky and Gonzaga, and Wednesday, reveal its potential.
“I told my team,” Young said, “I watched the Gonzaga game on [video] Monday, and that did nothing for my holiday spirit. That was one of the finest college basketball games I’ve seen in a long time.”
Fresh off their most complete performance this season, a dusting of Atlantic 10 defending champion and preseason favorite St. Bonaventure, the Hokies have been exceptional in not only shooting 3-pointers but also defending them.
They defended the arc well again Wednesday as Duke missed 10 of 15 attempts. But the Devils were 24 of 39 (61.5%) inside the arc and shot 53.7% overall for the game. Conversely, the Hokies made 5 of 19 from long-range, well off their previous 40% norm.
“This was a game where I never yelled at my team,” Krzyzewski said. “That’s uncommon. ... I was more of a jockey on a big-time horse. No whip tonight. ... You can tell, I’m really happy about this game. Our guys showed a lot tonight, a lot tonight.”