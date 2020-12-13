Teel: Hokies at their best in resounding victory over UVA

Freshman cornerback Dorian Strong and Deablo had second-half interceptions.

“I think me personally, and our defense as a whole, this is probably our best game,” said Deablo said, the defense’s unquestioned leader and a future pro.

“Not to get too sentimental, but the good Lord made a beautiful person in Divine Deablo,” Fuente said. “There’s not a better heart.”

The Hokies’ affection for the embattled Fuente was evident as they doused him with the icy remnants of a Gatorade cooler in the waning moments and celebrated reclaiming the Commonwealth Cup. Tech lost to UVA in 2019, ending a 15-year choke-hold on the Cup and ratcheting up pressure on Fuente.

But no one then could have scripted 2020, the demands of which left both squads uncertain if they would accept a bowl invitation.

More long-term decisions await Fuente and Tech athletic director Whit Babcock on the program's direction, but as midnight approached Saturday, Fuente just wanted to exhale.

"I just want to congratulate our football team for hanging in there through all the ups and downs and sticking together,” he said. “It’s a really fantastic example of what you can accomplish if you put yourself aside and, quite honestly, don’t listen to everybody else and try and focus on your team and your craft.”