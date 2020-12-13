Teel: Hokies at their best in resounding victory over UVA

BLACKSBURG — For the second time in three seasons, a Virginia Tech football team staggered by four consecutive losses has defeated Virginia at Lane Stadium. There the similarities end.
Saturday’s 33-15 thumping of UVA was as resounding as 2018’s overtime conquest was providential. There was no 45-yard prayer, no crazy fumble recovery for a touchdown, no “scared money don’t make money” headline from a wide-eyed quarterback.
No, Saturday was old-school, no-frills, football as the Hokies dominated the line of scrimmage, were physical and sound defensively and led by at least 15 points throughout the second half.
“It’s a pretty cool locker room down there right now,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “Pretty cool group of kids, too.”
Neither the Hokies (5-6, 5-5 ACC) nor Cavaliers (5-5, 4-5) conclude the 2020 regular season with remarkable records. But what both accomplished and endured was remarkable, indeed.
UVA navigated the pandemic with minimal virus infections and rebounded from a four-game losing streak to win four straight before Saturday.
Tech overcame a rash of COVID issues during training camp and in September to play nine consecutive weeks — Boston College was the only other ACC team to play as many weeks without an open date — and, on the heels of humbling beatdowns from Pittsburgh and Clemson, played arguably its most complete game Saturday.
Yes, the Hokies and Cavaliers were inconsistent this season. But other than Notre Dame and Clemson, name an ACC team that, because of COVID absences and/or fatigue, did not experience wild fluctuations.
One glimpse at North Carolina’s 62-26 waxing of Miami on Saturday drives home that point.
“Win, lose, whatever, this thing’s a wrap,” a visibly relieved Fuente said of the regular season.
Yielding 3.5 yards per carry, Virginia entered the contest fourth among 15 ACC teams in rushing defense. Tech rumbled for 252 Saturday, averaging 5.6 a pop, thanks in large measure to Khalil Herbert.
His once-injured hamstring healed, Herbert rushed for 162 yards, 76 on a second-quarter touchdown. Cornerback De’Vante Cross had the angle on Herbert, while Nick Grant and Joey Blount also chased, but Herbert hit overdrive.
“Just a lot of daylight,” he said of the play. “The guys up front did a great job.”
Herbert has rushed for 1,182 yards and is averaging 7.7 yards a carry. For context: Tech’s David Wilson averaged 5.9 yards per carry during his 1,709-yard season in 2011, when he was the ACC Player of the Year.
That’s a tribute to Herbert’s instincts and breakaway speed, and an offensive line anchored by tackle Christian Darrisaw.
That group was exceptional Saturday. The Cavaliers had 32 sacks in their first nine games, none Saturday, and even when pressured, Braxton Burmeister sagely threw the ball away.
Starting for the first time since Week 3 at North Carolina — Hendon Hooker was benched after a rough outing against Clemson — Burmeister embodied efficient. He threw for 212 yards without an interception, and his 60-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson — Cross whiffed on the tackle along the sideline — late in the second quarter gave the Hokies a 27-7 halftime lead.
The last time Virginia won at Lane Stadium, in 1998, Tech squandered a 29-7 intermission margin. Not Saturday. Not close.
Fueled by senior free safety Divine Deablo, the defense was too good, limiting the Cavaliers to a season-low 322 yards and two touchdowns.
“Virginia Tech played the run against us very well,” UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Coverage variety and different looks made us more hesitant than normal, and that affected our execution.”
The Cavaliers’ opening drive, 14 plays covering 75 yards and ending with Brennan Armstrong’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Keytaon Thompson, was surgical. Then the Hokies locked down.
Chamarri Conner batted away a pass for Ra’Shaun Henry with a full-body extension; Deablo wrapped up Shane Simpson in the open field for no gain and collided with Thompson to break up a pass.
Freshman cornerback Dorian Strong and Deablo had second-half interceptions.
“I think me personally, and our defense as a whole, this is probably our best game,” said Deablo said, the defense’s unquestioned leader and a future pro.
“Not to get too sentimental, but the good Lord made a beautiful person in Divine Deablo,” Fuente said. “There’s not a better heart.”
The Hokies’ affection for the embattled Fuente was evident as they doused him with the icy remnants of a Gatorade cooler in the waning moments and celebrated reclaiming the Commonwealth Cup. Tech lost to UVA in 2019, ending a 15-year choke-hold on the Cup and ratcheting up pressure on Fuente.
But no one then could have scripted 2020, the demands of which left both squads uncertain if they would accept a bowl invitation.
More long-term decisions await Fuente and Tech athletic director Whit Babcock on the program's direction, but as midnight approached Saturday, Fuente just wanted to exhale.
"I just want to congratulate our football team for hanging in there through all the ups and downs and sticking together,” he said. “It’s a really fantastic example of what you can accomplish if you put yourself aside and, quite honestly, don’t listen to everybody else and try and focus on your team and your craft.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel