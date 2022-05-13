Teel: Hokies' Babcock, Pry aligned on football scheduling, governance at ACC meetings

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — As an early and persistent advocate for remodeling the ACC’s football schedule, Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock departed the conference’s annual spring meetings optimistic.

“We’re close,” Babcock said moments after the final session adjourned Thursday. “We’ve talked about scheduling a lot over the last three years, but this is the most momentum I’ve seen. I like it. I want the Hokies to play N.C. State and Florida State and everybody on the other side [more often].

“I hope we can bring some closure to it this summer. We didn’t vote. There will be some nuance on the three permanent opponents. I feel like we’re there, rounding third base so to speak.”

The new format will disband the ACC’s Coastal and Atlantic Divisions and assign each team three annual opponents. Your remaining 10 league rivals rotate onto the schedule in groups of five every other season.

Under the divisional model, Virginia Tech faces Atlantic programs N.C. State, Florida State, Clemson, Louisville, Syracuse and Wake Forest once every six seasons, once every 12 at Lane Stadium. If, as expected, a majority of athletic directors approve the new structure, teams will play all of their ACC rivals at least every other season, at least once every four years at home.

The change would be a long overdue win for athletes, fans and ESPN.

New Hokies coach Brent Pry said he’s in favor of any schedule that boosts the ACC’s chances to land multiple teams in the 12-team College Football Playoff, which most everyone anticipates starting in 2026.

The 3-5-5 format should do just that, improving teams’ strength-of-schedule rankings and assuring that the two best teams clash in the conference championship game.

“I don’t know that it’s a revenue-driver,” Babcock said, “but it does give more marquee matchups ... and with the 12-team playoff, hopefully strategies to get two teams in there. Obviously the argument for divisions is it’s still nice to win [your] side, but I think most people, even if they like that, understand the need [for change].”

Babcock and Pry are similarly aligned on football governance and the call for the Bowl Subdivision to be run solely outside the NCAA, perhaps by the College Football Playoff, an idea first publicly floated by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

“We certainly are different than any other sport,” Pry said, “... and I don’t know how you can govern all these sports and include football. It just doesn’t work — it’s not working. So something that would give us the flexibility to do what we need to do — not inhibit others — but give us flexibility.”

Governing major college football separately “certainly makes a lot of sense,” Babcock said. “It seems like basketball, 350-plus schools, keep that intact. I hope that will happen.”

The NCAA’s Transformation Committee, which includes ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, is crafting such a framework, that if adopted, would give college athletics a far better chance to manage issues such as athlete compensation and runaway transfer rates.

“We can’t fix those issues until we fix the governance issue,” Pry said. “We can’t fix those until we have a different system in place that allows [coaches] to have a stronger voice. ... The argument’s falling on deaf ears. There’s nobody that’s listening. ...

“As players have success, the opportunity for other teams to come in and buy guys off your roster is real. So you have to have some protective measures within your organization, and then hopefully some help from the league.”

One Hokies basketball note from the spring meetings: Coach Mike Young recently had a three-hour dinner with Justyn Mutts in Las Vegas, where Mutts is training and mulling whether to return to Virginia Tech or remain eligible for the NBA draft.

The deadline for players to withdraw from draft consideration is June 1, and Young said he is resisting hard sales pitches. The ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year in men’s basketball, Mutts earned a second master’s degree last season while averaging 10.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, the latter two team-bests.

“Respectful for him,” Young said. “He’s been awesome as a citizen, he’s a great student, and I loved coaching him. But this is kind of his opportunity, and I don’t poke him. ... It was just an old coach and a player he admires just getting together and hashing it all out.”

The Hokies return established guards Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla and Darius Maddox from last season’s ACC championship squad and signed perimeter scorers MJ Collins and Rodney Rice. Mix that group with a frontcourt of Mutts and transfers John Camden (Memphis), Grant Basile (Wright State) and Mylyjael Poteat (Rice) and you have a roster that Young believes could be an ACC force again.

“Trust me,” Young said, “I’m going to have a spot for [Mutts] if he chooses to come back to Virginia Tech.”