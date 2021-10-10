Teel: Hokies 'can hang our heads or continue to work' after wrenching loss to Notre Dame

Can this group rebound as emphatically?

Can the Hokies forget about offensive linemen Brock Hoffman and Lecitus Smith straying too far downfield, the penalty erasing a Burmeister-to-Tayvion Robinson touchdown pass? Can they shake the Burmeister deep ball that just eluded Tre Turner and would have put them in position for a winning field goal?

Will the image of Armani Chatman dropping an easy third-quarter interception linger? Will Fuente lose sleep over his decision to punt on fourth-and-1 from his own 27 with 2:03 left?

In search of answers, let’s close with a portion of Fuente’s monologue.

“We’re about to hit a long run here, and we’ve got to be an emotionally stable group. ... You’ve got a whole group of guys that are all in to go get this goal accomplished. And you are within inches of Tre Turner’s outstretched hands on the hitch-and-go, within inches of blocking the field goal, 100 plays, within inches of getting them and you don’t, it hurts bad. It hurts real bad.

“And my opinion, the mistake people make, they don’t try as hard. Because they don’t want to feel that way anymore. They don’t like that. Nobody does. I don’t. But if you let that affect how you either do your job or prepare for something that you love or what you want to do, then you’re cheating yourself.”