Teel: Hokies close strong with Richmond-flavored recruiting class

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech closed the football season with its finest performance of 2022, a victory at Liberty. The Hokies closed the early recruiting period even more impressively.

Seven of the 25 high school signees Tech unveiled Wednesday pledged in the last two weeks. Moreover, four of those seven are among the top-five rated prospects in the class, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings.

“There was some momentum building,” Hokies coach Brent Pry said. “These guys in this class that had been committed for awhile really helped us recruit the rest of the guys.”

Receivers Chance Fitzgerald and Ayden Greene head the group of late acquisitions, which also includes defensive back Antonio Cotman (Life Christian Academy in Chesterfield County) and quarterback Pop Watson. Greene, Cotman and Watson originally chose Cincinnati, Boston College and Nebraska, respectively.

Also this month, since the postseason transfer portal opened, Tech added four players who made their decisions official Wednesday. Quarterback Kyron Drones (Baylor) and receiver Ali Jennings (Old Dominion) had previously shared their intentions. Receiver Da’Quan Felton (Norfolk State) and All-American Athletic Conference defensive end Darian Varner (Temple) announced Wednesday.

Jennings (Highland Springs), Varner (Norfolk Maury) and Felton (Portsmouth Churchland) graduated from Virginia high schools, as did 13 of the incoming freshmen. Sprinkle in some nearby prospects from Tennessee, West Virginia and the Carolinas and you have a formula that Pry said can produce ACC championships.

The Hokies won four league titles in their first seven seasons of ACC membership from 2004-10. They haven’t hoisted that trophy since.

Once upon a day, Hampton Roads was the state’s most-fertile recruiting territory. No longer. Eight of Tech’s signees hail from the Richmond area.

“That’s a good brand of football,” said Hokies receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Fontel Mines, a Hermitage High product. “Those guys from Highland Springs, down to Hermitage, down to Trinity [Episcopal], Benedictine you can keep going on and on and on. ... Those guys are well-coached and win games.”

Tech welcomed this class during a 5½-hour, NFL draft-themed soirée sponsored by Triumph NIL, a sports marketing agency fronted by former Hokies All-American Kevin Jones that connects athletes with name, image and likeness monetization opportunities.

And that is modern recruiting epitomized, unrecognizable from the days when a coaching staff would gather in a conference room with a couple dozen donuts and wait on the fax machine to spit out signed national letters of intent.

Live-streamed to Tech’s 2024 recruiting targets, Wednesday’s celebration included a draft board and personalized video conferences featuring each prospect and his family. Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” the Hokies’ anthem, accompanied each introduction.

The most emotional for all concerned was with Highland Springs defensive back Braylon Johnson. His father, Springers coach Loren Johnson, is a former Hokies defensive back who played in Blacksburg with current Tech assistant coaches J.C. Price and Pierson Prioleau.

That mid-late 1990s period also intersects with Pry’s tenure as a Hokies graduate assistant coach.

“Braylon, you get it,” Pry said during the family Zoom. “You’re the glue to this thing. You understand the Virginia Tech experience.”

Mines credited Loren Johnson for “letting Braylon go through the process himself. Braylon is super mature, he’s a natural leader. We all know he’s a great player, but he’s a great recruiter. He keeps that class together.”

After a 3-8 finish in Pry’s first year as a head coach, the Hokies need to change the narrative about a program staggered by four losing seasons in the last five years. Rated sixth among the 14 ACC programs by 247Sports, behind Miami, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and Louisville, this class isn’t a remedy, but it’s a start.

Fifteen of the 29 are expected here for spring practice, and transfers Drones, Jennings, Felton and Varner should immediately address glaring needs at quarterback, receiver and defensive line.