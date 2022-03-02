Teel: Hokies continue unprecedented revival with demolition of nemesis Louisville

BLACKSBURG — If not now, when? With its NCAA tournament ambitions in the balance, if Virginia Tech basketball couldn’t finally exorcise the program’s decades-long Louisville demons Tuesday, then when?

The Cardinals are trudging to their first losing season since 2001. They parted ways with fourth-year coach Chris Mack in late January and arrived at Cassell Coliseum on a 1-7 slide under interim Mike Pegues, a former video coordinator for Shaka Smart at VCU.

Indeed, this was the evening to end not only an inexplicable losing streak to Louisville but also a far more condensed 3-point shooting malaise.

Hokies 75, Cardinals 43.

‘Twas as stress-free as the score indicates and Tech’s second-largest ACC victory margin ever — the Hokies closed last year’s home schedule with a 38-point demolition of Wake Forest.

“All in all, I thought a pretty complete game on both ends,” Tech coach Mike Young said.

A complete performance with historic overtones.

As Hokie Nation is well aware, this team opened conference play 0-4 and 2-7. Tech was buried in last place, and Young’s insistence that the season would turn was, to be charitable, unconvincing.

In the ACC’s 68 previous basketball seasons, never had a team started its league season 0-4, or 2-7, and finished with a winning conference record. With only Saturday’s regular-season finale at Clemson remaining, the Hokies (19-11, 11-8 ACC) are the first to emerge from that abyss so emphatically.

Sure, the league is weak this season, and in winning nine of the last 10 games, Tech has defeated maybe one opponent, Miami, that’s bound for the NCAA tournament. Moreover, with the ACC schedule at 20 games, there’s a longer runway to respectability than when teams played 12, 14, 16 or 18 league dates.

But regardless of the ACC’s quality or schedule’s length, and even if the Hokies don’t make the NCAA bracket, their revival merits applause.

“Not one of them checked out,” Young said Monday of his players. “Not one of them didn’t come to practice every day, display bad body language. It’s been an interesting year. I think we still have a lot to look forward to, but I’ll always admire this team for overcoming some difficult circumstances, staying the course.”

Young credits upperclassmen such as Keve Aluma, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts (team highs of 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists Tuesday) for never losing faith. They, in turn, cite Young’s upbeat nature in trying moments.

Conversely, with back-to-back setbacks of 22 and 32 points at Wake Forest and Virginia Tech, Louisville (12-17, 6-13) appears to have white-flagged the season. The Cardinals committed four turnovers in their opening five possessions, and the Hokies converted each of those takeaways into a 3-pointer.

Tech seized a 12-2 advantage and led by double-digit margins for the final 26-plus minutes.

​

Here’s the kind of night it was for the Hokies: Late in the first half, an Alleyne 3-pointer clanged high off the rim and ... bounced straight down through the hoop.

In the previous five games, Tech had shot a combined 25.8% beyond the 3-point arc (31 of 120). Tuesday the Hokies made 12 of 28 (42.9%).

“I don’t lose any sleep about my team not shooting well,” Young said.

Given Louisville’s dreadful season, Tuesday’s victory does nothing to enhance Tech’s case for an at-large NCAA bid. But a defeat would have been ruinous.

Since a 1991 win over the Cardinals at Cassell, the Hokies had lost a staggering 17 consecutive games in the series, the most recent eight with both in the ACC, the previous nine in the early and mid-1990s, when the programs resided in the late, occasionally great Metro Conference.

Coached by Hall of Famer Denny Crum, each of the four Cardinals squads that began this streak reached the NCAA tournament. None of those four Hokies teams made the tournament, but the ’95 group won the NIT.

Louisville’s ownership of Tech resumed when the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014-15, and not even Buzz Williams’ 2019 Sweet 16 bunch, playing in Cassell and ranked 11th nationally, could topple Louisville.

Such history is irrelevant to this season and these Hokies, but it certainly was in the minds of their fans, who could be heard discussing the 31-year drought in the arena concourse prior to tipoff.

“I was very much aware, and our team was aware,” Young said.

Players and coaches are also aware that considerable work remains if they’re to return to the NCAA tournament. But the chore coincides with Tech’s best basketball of the season.

“Just across the board,” Alleyne said, “we’re really a dangerous team.”