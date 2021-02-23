Teel: Hokies' defense falters late in loss to Georgia Tech

The Hokies were 3-1 without Radford, their No. 2 scorer and rebounder, and Young’s affection for Radford, beyond the athlete, was evident before and after Radford’s serious lapse in judgment. How that affected the duration of Radford’s suspension is unknown, but Radford’s appearance on the bench at Miami, albeit in street clothes, foreshadowed his return this season.

“We followed the process and procedures of the department,” Young said, “and he was a champion throughout, did exactly what he was supposed to do. … Proud of him and how he’s handled himself over the last three weeks, month. Good to have him back on the floor. He makes us a better basketball team, needless to say. I thought he was really good tonight.”

Radford finished with 11 points and three rebounds.

Fans of varying stripes will assess Young’s discipline of Radford differently, but Young is as old-school and grounded as coaches get and unlikely to risk the program’s long-term reputation on a player whom he doesn’t trust to understand the gravity of his mistake.

“I [couldn’t] care less,” Young said of others’ reaction to Radford’s reinstatement. “I’m going to do what I think is best in concert with the people I work for here. … I love that kid.”