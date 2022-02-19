Teel: Hokies endure head-scratching afternoon in home loss to UNC

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech was No. 2 nationally in 3-point accuracy. North Carolina was No. 279 in 3-point defense.

The Hokies were riding a six-game winning streak. The Tar Heels were less than 72 hours removed from a baffling home loss.

Match made in hoops heaven for Tech on Saturday?

Not so much.

“Sometimes in athletics you walk out of the building scratching your head,” Hokies coach Mike Young said after his team’s 65-57 loss at Cassell Coliseum, “and this is one of those evenings for me.”

He’s not alone.

Time after time Tech had an opportunity to make UNC sweat and to fully energize a capacity home crowd. Time after time the Hokies missed shots, most of them open, many beyond the 3-point arc, all of them provoking groans from the Cassell faithful.

Tech’s most frustrating sequence unfolded in the second half, when, on back-to-back possessions, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts missed lonesome-open 3-pointers from the left corner after passes from Storm Murphy. When Mutts missed a jump hook in the lane on the next trip, he threw up his hands in frustration.

The Hokies shot 37.5% overall and a season-low 19.2% from deep (5 of 26). This following a 5-of-20 night beyond the arc against Virginia, which gift-wrapped the game for the Hokies by failing to make a single 3.

The Tar Heels weren’t nearly as generous. Led by Caleb Love and Brady Manek, they made 8 of 22 beyond the arc to record arguably their most impressive victory of the season and remove some of the tarnish of Wednesday’s home setback to Pitt.

“Honestly, I thought we all had good looks, especially me,” Alleyne said. “That’s pretty much it. ... They couldn’t guard us.”

While UNC (19-8, 11-5 ACC) enhanced its NCAA tournament credentials, Tech (16-11, 8-8) absorbed a haymaker to its NCAA aspirations. Four regular-season games, starting Wednesday at Georgia Tech, remain, plus the conference tournament, but time is a wastin’ for a team that gave itself negligible margin for error after a 2-7 ACC start.

“Such a great crowd and so much on the line,” Young said, his fatigue and aggravation audible and visible.

North Carolina’s entire season has been as confounding as Tech’s Saturday was. The Tar Heels began the campaign ranked 19th by The Associated Press, fell out of the poll after consecutive late-November setbacks to Purdue and Tennessee and haven’t returned.

Oh, they’ve shown myriad flashes since, including home conquests of Michigan, Virginia and Virginia Tech. But virtually every encouraging victory was countered by resounding defeat. Indeed, UNC has lost five games by at least 17 points, to Tennessee, Kentucky, Miami, Wake Forest and Duke.

Yet even for all their tame efforts, a lack of resilience that irritates rookie head coach Hubert Davis to no end, the Tar Heels could say this: Every opponent they lost to was likely headed for the NCAA tournament.

But then came Wednesday night in their own building, where they trailed Pitt, which began the day No. 189 in the NET rankings, by 21 points before falling by nine.

Yet Davis has resisted sideline and postgame tantrums, and Young on Saturday certainly wasn't going to channel Bob Knight either.

“The worst thing you can do is blast them,” Young said. “I am not discouraging anything.”

Nor should he, for missed shots do not equate to lack of effort. Why, just look at Saturday’s other numbers.

Tech outscored North Carolina in the paint 34-20 and won the turnover battle 15-6. And then there was the offensive glass.

The Tar Heels, ranked fifth nationally in offensive rebounding, had 18 in last month’s victory over the Hokies. Saturday they mustered five, matching their season low.

But in a further twist of the knife, one of those five loomed large. After Tech had slashed a 14-point second-half deficit to five, and after a Keve Aluma 3-pointer had the building in an uproar, Armando Bacot rebounded an RJ Davis miss and scored to bump the lead to 51-44.

Still, limiting UNC’s second-chance points and prevailing in the paint figured to produce a Hokies victory. But when the starting perimeter of Hunter Cattoor, Alleyne and Murphy go a combined 2 of 15 from deep, Tech isn’t going to win many games. No team is.

“This bunch of mine has been on an edge here for quite some time,” Young said. “We dug ourselves quite the hole. ... So here we are, and on the road we go, and let’s play better on Wednesday.”