Teel: Hokies endure 'very embarrassing' loss at ODU in Pry's debut

NORFOLK — Brent Pry promised adversity. Still, it’s hard to imagine Virginia Tech’s rookie head coach envisioned this hot mess of a debut.

“It’s embarrassing,” senior linebacker Dax Hollifield said after the Hokies’ 20-17 defeat Friday night at Old Dominion. “Very embarrassing.”

Harsh, but fair.

Tech committed five turnovers, four of them interceptions thrown by Marshall transfer Grant Wells, one a crippling special-teams gaffe that gift-wrapped seven points for the Monarchs.

The Hokies committed 14 penalties, their most in a decade, for 100 yards, and no unit was immune. Indeed, an offensive pass interference flag probably cost them a touchdown and a two-score lead in the second quarter.

Then there was the coaching. More specifically, game and clock management.

Let’s be clear: Those tasks challenge even the most experienced head coaches and staffs. But Pry’s mistake was too glaring to be ignored.

It came after Hayden Wolff’s 38-yard completion to Ali Jennings (Highland Springs) gave ODU first-and-goal at 1 with 1:09 remaining. Officials flagged Dorion Strong for pass interference on the play, but because the penalty was declined, the clock began to run again at the whistle as the teams lined back up.

No one on the Hokies’ sideline noticed at first, and by the time Pry was granted a timeout, the Hokies had lost 28 precious seconds. Would it have mattered? Perhaps not, but regaining possession with 33 seconds left instead of 1:01 after Blake Watson’s 1-yard plunge was large.

Pry said he was conversing with someone on the sideline when those seconds began to melt away but conceded “we’ve got to do a better job.”

That sentiment applies to all the Hokies, who collectively were unable to put away an opponent picked to finish last in the Sun Belt’s East Division.

Wells, who threw a Conference USA-high 13 picks for Marshall last season, said he put “pretty much all” of Friday’s setback on his own shoulders. He applauded the defense for playing well enough to win.

No and yes.

Wells threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and though his first two interceptions were untimely, the Monarchs converted them into only three points. His third, which set up ODU’s winning drive, came on a pass that bounced off running back Jalen Holston’s hands, and the last was a desperation throw in the waning seconds.

Tech’s defense yielded only one touchdown and forced eight punts. But with the game in the balance, the Hokies came up small.

“When it mattered most, we couldn’t make a play,” Pry said.

For example, several defenders whiffed on tackling Watson behind the line-of-scrimmage on a late fourth-and-1, and two snaps later, Strong got turned around, allowing Jennings to catch Wolff’s pass at the 1.

But the most gutting mistake came late in the second quarter with Tech ahead 7-3 and driving for more.

On third-and-5 from ODU’s 12, Wells connected with Da’Wain Lofton for a first down, but walk-on receiver William Kakavitsas was called for offensive pass interference, a 15-yard penalty. After a short Wells completion, Will Ross lined up for a 38-yard field goal, the first attempt of his college career.

He never got the chance.

Enzo Anthony airmailed the snap, and after holder Peter Moore was unable to scoop up the ball, ODU’s Robert Kennedy gathered the ball off the turf and raced 25 yards for a touchdown.

The Hokies could have gone to intermission leading 14-3. Instead, they trailed 10-7.

To their credit, they countered. Led by Keshawn King, who rushed for 111 yards and caught a 6-yard touchdown pass, the offense showed a pulse. Hollifield, safety Nasir Peoples and linebacker Keonta Jenkins continued to swarm on defense.

But after seizing a 17-10 lead, Tech stumbled — again.

“The positive is, they’re correctible,” Pry said of the mistakes, which he described as “sloppy.”

They are, but that’s little consolation for a fan base weary of Norfolk horror shows.

First was 2018, when Justin Fuente’s Hokies were undefeated, ranked 13th nationally and favored by four touchdowns against the winless Monarchs. ODU won 49-35.

And now Friday.