Teel: Hokies enjoying early hoops success, but promise not to get 'fat and happy'

A 6-foot-9 transfer from Wofford, Aluma scored a career-high 23 points and added eight rebounds, his interior presence the ideal complement to Nahiem Alleyne’s 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Alleyne contributed 20 points, and Radford played 44 of 45 minutes, scoring eight points and collaring a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Hokies outrebounded the Wildcats 40-31 and outscored them in the paint 32-22, a stark contrast to last season, when Tech outrebounded ACC opponents three times in 21 games and prevailed in the paint seven times.

“That’s what I’m comfortable with,” Young said of the inside-out approach. “That’s how I’ve always wanted to play. … Give me a two-feet-in-the-paint, post-up, catch-and-score any day of the week.”

Tech battered USF inside, too, outscoring the Bulls 42-24 in the paint, and Aluma and fellow transfers Mutts (Delaware) and Cordell Pemsl (Iowa) combined for 19 rebounds, an impressive sequel to Saturday’s upset of Villanova.

To date, the Hokies have been efficient on offense and defense, and they figure to improve when Jalen Cone, their best 3-point shooter, returns. He missed the first three games with a foot injury and is expected back soon.