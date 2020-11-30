Teel: Hokies enjoying early hoops success, but promise not to get 'fat and happy'

Upon arriving in Connecticut for last weekend’s Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, Virginia Tech learned that its opening game against Temple was canceled. You know the culprit: COVID-19.
But at about 10 p.m., Thanksgiving night, event officials interrupted Mike Young’s tryptophan haze with a proposal: Would his Hokies like to play third-ranked Villanova on Saturday instead?
This being 2020, where coaches and players cherish any opportunity to compete, Young accepted. In the wee hours of Friday morning, after his team’s late victory over Arizona State, Villanova coach Jay Wright followed suit.
Young never considered declining the offer.
That wouldn’t “go over very well with my team, and nor should it,” he said. “We are here to play; we are here to challenge ourselves; we are here to improve.”
Tech did all that, and more, in upsetting Villanova and, 24 hours later, dismissing South Florida.
The Hokies (3-0) showed that the size and experience they added during the offseason make them deeper, stronger and tougher, particularly on defense and the backboards. Moreover, they displayed the maturity needed to overcome a sketchy late whistle against Villanova and to avoid satisfaction versus USF, either of which could have derailed them.
“We weren’t great,” Young said after Sunday’s 76-58 victory over the Bulls, “not by any stretch. But [we were] pretty darn good, and [I’m] proud of those guys and their quick turnaround, the preparation and coming over today and executing our stuff pretty well.”
Unlike Villanova, USF is neither ranked nor a recent national champion, which made Sunday’s contest an invitation to exhale. But with Tyrece Radford’s 21 points leading five double-figure scorers, the Hokies resisted the temptation.
They shot 54%, hounded USF into 34.7% accuracy and essentially owned the game from start to finish. They led for the final 34 minutes and by at least 10 points throughout the second half.
Saturday was far more taxing and memorable.
In Temple, Virginia Tech was scheduled to face a Philadelphia team picked 10th among 11 teams in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll. In Villanova, Tech encountered a Philadelphia squad favored to win the Big East.
The Wildcats had already defeated Boston College and Arizona State in the controlled environment officials christened Bubbleville. The Hokies had opened at home against Radford, and with less than nine minutes remaining they confronted their season’s first in-game crisis: a 52-40 deficit against a program less than three years removed from its most recent national title.
Narrowing the deficit gradually, Tech reclaimed the lead at 63-62 with 1.3 seconds remaining, Keve Aluma scoring inside off a clever Cartier Diarra assist. Collin Gillespie fouled Aluma on the shot, and Young instructed Aluma to miss the free throw, the better to put Villanova in scramble mode with no timeouts left.
But Aluma’s intentional miss accidentally banked in, setting up a bizarre sequence that would have deflated and/or rattled most teams.
As Villanova’s Eric Dixon ran the baseline to inbound the ball, Tech’s Justyn Mutts shadowed him. But Mutts collided with Villanova’s Justin Moore, who was attempting to draw a charging foul, a gambit Young called “the oldest trick in the book.”
Officials usually ignore such contact, but Lee Cassell called a foul and pointed in the Hokies’ direction, a signal the foul was against Moore. Wright erupted, and Cassell then huddled with his two colleagues.
Without viewing replay, the crew then assessed the foul to Mutts, and Moore’s two free throws forced overtime. There, karma prevailed as Mutts scored the next five points and Tech pulled away to win 81-73.
A 6-foot-9 transfer from Wofford, Aluma scored a career-high 23 points and added eight rebounds, his interior presence the ideal complement to Nahiem Alleyne’s 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Alleyne contributed 20 points, and Radford played 44 of 45 minutes, scoring eight points and collaring a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Hokies outrebounded the Wildcats 40-31 and outscored them in the paint 32-22, a stark contrast to last season, when Tech outrebounded ACC opponents three times in 21 games and prevailed in the paint seven times.
“That’s what I’m comfortable with,” Young said of the inside-out approach. “That’s how I’ve always wanted to play. … Give me a two-feet-in-the-paint, post-up, catch-and-score any day of the week.”
Tech battered USF inside, too, outscoring the Bulls 42-24 in the paint, and Aluma and fellow transfers Mutts (Delaware) and Cordell Pemsl (Iowa) combined for 19 rebounds, an impressive sequel to Saturday’s upset of Villanova.
To date, the Hokies have been efficient on offense and defense, and they figure to improve when Jalen Cone, their best 3-point shooter, returns. He missed the first three games with a foot injury and is expected back soon.
“I really like their team,” Wright said. “They’re really tough, really physical, well-coached. They were just a better team tonight. We did a lot of little things wrong, but I think it was because of the little things they did right. … We weren’t great, but they were really good. …
“This is a good game for us. Because Virginia Tech did so many things well, execution wise, it exposed us. I look at this as a positive. … We don’t ever want to lose, but we’re not afraid to. This will help us. I think they can be an NCAA tournament team. These are the kind of teams you’re going to see in the NCAA tournament.”
We’re a long ways and heaven knows how many pandemic interruptions away from postseason, but Monday the Hokies entered the Associated Press top 25 at No. 16, not bad for a squad picked to finish 11th in the ACC.
After his team's victory Sunday, I asked Young about the prospect of being ranked.
“I’d be happy about that,” he said, “but goodness gracious, with everything going on, three games in, don’t get too fat and happy, [or] you’ll get a baseball bat across the kneecaps. … You better keep your head down and keep chopping wood, and that’s what we intend to do.”
