Teel: Hokies finally author complete performance in victory at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Justin Fuente knows many will roll their eyes, but he doesn’t care. Virginia Tech’s three-game losing streak? The agonizing ways his team has invented to lose? The constant chatter about his job security?
None of it is ideal, or what he and Hokies faithful expected this season. But Fuente insists he loves coaching this bunch.
“What a special group of kids,” he said after Saturday’s 26-17 victory at Georgia Tech. “I mean, you may not believe this, but this is a lot of fun. It really is, coming to work and being around them.
“Resiliency and toughness and care, work ethic, things that are going to last them far beyond their football days. I’m just really proud of them.”
In what may well be Fuente’s final year in Blacksburg, the Hokies finally authored a complete performance against a Power Five opponent. The season’s eighth game is mighty late for such a first, and the result is unlikely to sway those pining for regime change, but for a team that had lost three straight, all at home, for a team that had squandered late opportunities to reverse all but one of their four setbacks, Saturday was a relief.
How badly did the Hokies need this?
“How badly?” receiver Tre Turner said. “We’re on a three-game losing streak. We needed that. We needed that win for our team morale, everybody’s mindsets and attitudes. If we would have lost that one and gone a four-game losing streak, there’s not a lot of things you can say as a teammate to your team.”
Turner was front-and-center in making sure that didn’t happen. He caught seven passes for a career-high 187 yards, 168 in the first half, when he had receptions of 69 and 61 yards, the former for a touchdown.
Those were Virginia Tech’s first plays of 50-plus yards all season. Entering Saturday, the Hokies were among just five Bowl Subdivision teams yet to have a snap net at least 50 yards.
For the second consecutive week, Virginia Tech posted a season-best in total offense (491 yards). Braxton Burmeister had his most productive game with 254 yards passing, while Malachi Thomas and Raheem Blackshear combined for 186 yards rushing on 39 carries.
The Hokies were averaging 328.6 yards per game. They gained 329 in the first half Saturday and scored twice in the opening quarter for the first time this year.
“It starts with running the football,” Fuente said, “and we made some plays in the passing game that were a byproduct of people selling out to stop the run. And Malachi certainly played well. I think he’s maybe — Raheem may disagree with this — but Raheem’s playing better because Malachi is playing better.
“I just see a concerted effort to move piles and go north and south and be a tough, physical group. And it hasn’t been a magic wand, it hasn’t been anything other than we kind of beared down and found ways to run the ball and then made some plays in the passing game.”
Last week’s season-high of 437 yards against Syracuse was wasted when the Hokies butchered the final three minutes, yielding two touchdowns to lose by five points. Saturday they played the complementary football that coaches crave.
Linebacker Alan Tisdale led the defense with 12 tackles, 2½ for loss, and Ny’Quee Hawkins and Nasir Peoples teamed to stuff Jordan Mason on a late fourth-and-2 from Virginia Tech’s 12. Peoples recovered a fumble caused by Jaylen Griffin’s sack of Jeff Sims, and Armani Chatman intercepted Sims’ final pass.
Special teams also excelled as John Parker Romo made four of five field goal attempts, the miss from 53 yards.
“Whenever everybody’s gelling,” Turner said, “it makes it all one big happy family.”
Make no mistake, the Yellow Jackets (3-5, 2-3 ACC) helped the Hokies (4-4, 2-2).
A second-quarter offensive pass interference flag on receiver Kyric McGowan erased a 53-yard completion to Adonicas Sanders. Instead of first-and-goal at the 6, the Jackets had third-and-20 from their own 26 and had to punt.
On the opening possession of the third quarter, a McGowan holding penalty nullified a 48-yard touchdown reception by Jahmyr Gibbs, and four plays later, Georgia Tech had to settle for a 37-yard Brent Cimaglia field goal.
Those gifts were long forgotten as the Hokies exhaled in victory and looked forward to a Friday night test at Boston College.
“We feel like we are a lot better than our record shows,” Burmeister said. “We knew we had to go out there and prove it. Now we got to go out there and prove it next weekend again and kind of keep this momentum rolling.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel