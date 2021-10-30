Teel: Hokies finally author complete performance in victory at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Justin Fuente knows many will roll their eyes, but he doesn’t care. Virginia Tech’s three-game losing streak? The agonizing ways his team has invented to lose? The constant chatter about his job security?

None of it is ideal, or what he and Hokies faithful expected this season. But Fuente insists he loves coaching this bunch.

“What a special group of kids,” he said after Saturday’s 26-17 victory at Georgia Tech. “I mean, you may not believe this, but this is a lot of fun. It really is, coming to work and being around them.

“Resiliency and toughness and care, work ethic, things that are going to last them far beyond their football days. I’m just really proud of them.”

In what may well be Fuente’s final year in Blacksburg, the Hokies finally authored a complete performance against a Power Five opponent. The season’s eighth game is mighty late for such a first, and the result is unlikely to sway those pining for regime change, but for a team that had lost three straight, all at home, for a team that had squandered late opportunities to reverse all but one of their four setbacks, Saturday was a relief.

How badly did the Hokies need this?