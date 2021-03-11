Teel: Hokies finally wilt to UNC's size, depth in ACC tournament setback

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This pandemic season’s first Virginia Tech-North Carolina clash was worth the wait.
Those invested in either program surely hung on each scrum — yes, the action was that physical — but for neutral parties, the first ACC tournament contest in more than a half-century to match teams that did not meet during the regular season was two-plus hours of Friday night entertainment.
Oh, the game at Greensboro Coliseum wasn’t much on aesthetics. But it teemed with the toughness in which the undersized Hokies revel.
Yet with the Tar Heels equally tenacious, their size and depth prevailed.
“Goodness gracious,” Tech coach Mike Young said after UNC’s 81-73 victory, “those guys are enormous.”
Notre Dame seconds that emotion.
The Tar Heels’ 101-59 second-round demolition of the Fighting Irish on Wednesday highlighted the Hokies’ challenge. The 42-point margin was the second-largest in event history — Virginia humbled Duke by 43 in 1981 — and UNC punished Notre Dame on the glass.
The Tar Heels lead the nation in offensive rebounding percentage at 40.1, but even by those standards, this was over the top. They rebounded 25 of their 38 misses, a frightening 65.8% rate.
Keep in mind this was with 6-foot-10 starting forward Garrison Brooks, the team’s third-leading rebounder, sidelined by an ankle injury. But 6-10 Armando Bacot, 6-11 Day’Ron Sharpe and 7-1 Walker Kessler, a sophomore and two freshmen, all had double-doubles, teaming for 50 points and 35 rebounds.
What made Thursday night’s matchup so enticing is that Virginia Tech allows opponents offensive rebounds at a 23.5% rate, 26th best nationally, and any doubts about the Hokies’ resolve following their second COVID-19 pause were erased early.
“I haven’t had much chance to look at the stat sheet,” UNC coach Roy Williams said, “but it’s pretty evident in the first half their sense of urgency was much greater than ours. They played harder than we did. They drove us to the basket. Their reactions were quicker, more aggressive, more focused.”
Led by 6-7 Justyn Mutts and 6-2 Tyrece Radford — yes, just 6-2 — Tech traded haymakers throughout. Even with Brooks back, the Tar Heels didn’t have an offensive rebound for the first 11-plus minutes, and Mutts and Radford drove fearlessly to the basket, combining for 44 points.
But Bacot’s 17 points and 13 rebounds, complemented by 19 points from freshman reserve guard RJ Davis, fueled decisive advantages in second-chance points (17-10), fast-break points (20-6) and bench scoring (36-8).
North Carolina eased ahead for good with an 11-2 run that broke a 49-all tie, Tech’s lone score in that stretch an emphatic, one-handed Mutts dunk over Sharpe. Thirteen of the Tar Heels’ offensive rebounds and 15 of their second-chance points came during the second half.
“I think they got bigger, if that’s possible, at the half,” Young said.
“Virginia Tech is really good defensively,” Williams said, “and they do a nice job of boxing out. At halftime we talked about we had to make an extra effort to get off the box-out and had to make an extra effort to get to the offensive board. And I think Armando did that better than anybody.”
Still, UNC’s offensive rebounding percentage Thursday of 42.9 was about average.
Not to be overlooked in all the merited chatter about their size, the Tar Heels lead the ACC in defensive efficiency, and their frontcourt hounded Keve Aluma, the Hokies’ all-conference forward, into 4-of-13 shooting.
Tech’s Feb. 16 date at UNC was canceled during the Hokies’ first COVID pause, making Thursday only the second ACC tournament game between teams that did not play one another during the regular season. The other was Duke-South Carolina in 1967, their two games erased by a feud over a Gamecocks recruit’s academic credentials.
An earlier glimpse of the Tar Heels’ size and pace — they play the ACC’s fastest tempo — would have helped Thursday, especially with the Hokies not having played since Feb. 27 due to a second COVID pause.
“Yeah, it’s a little bit draining,” Mutts said of UNC’s relentless pressure. “You play defense for 20, 25 seconds and they get an offensive rebound and ... another 20 seconds back on the shot clock. But you can’t be too upset for too long. You’ve got to be able to move on quickly because they’re coming right back at you.”
The Hokies (15-6) move on now to their fourth NCAA tournament in the last five years, their first under Young. They should learn from, and be inspired by, Thursday's effort.
“These guys gave me everything in their tank,” Young said. “We came up against a North Carolina team that’s playing pretty well at the right time.”
