Teel: Hokies finally wilt to UNC's size, depth in ACC tournament setback

“I think they got bigger, if that’s possible, at the half,” Young said.

“Virginia Tech is really good defensively,” Williams said, “and they do a nice job of boxing out. At halftime we talked about we had to make an extra effort to get off the box-out and had to make an extra effort to get to the offensive board. And I think Armando did that better than anybody.”

Still, UNC’s offensive rebounding percentage Thursday of 42.9 was about average.

Not to be overlooked in all the merited chatter about their size, the Tar Heels lead the ACC in defensive efficiency, and their frontcourt hounded Keve Aluma, the Hokies’ all-conference forward, into 4-of-13 shooting.

Tech’s Feb. 16 date at UNC was canceled during the Hokies’ first COVID pause, making Thursday only the second ACC tournament game between teams that did not play one another during the regular season. The other was Duke-South Carolina in 1967, their two games erased by a feud over a Gamecocks recruit’s academic credentials.

An earlier glimpse of the Tar Heels’ size and pace — they play the ACC’s fastest tempo — would have helped Thursday, especially with the Hokies not having played since Feb. 27 due to a second COVID pause.