As part of a 2011 staff overhaul, then-Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer created an administrative position for venerable assistant coach Jim Cavanaugh: director of recruiting and high school relations.

After four decades in the business and untold recruiting wins, Cav was arguably over-qualified for the role, which he filled for two years. An aspiring administrator with no coaching experience, Thomas Guerry, succeeded Cavanaugh in the high school relations job under Beamer and Justin Fuente.

Replacing Fuente last year, Brent Pry hired veteran North Carolina and Virginia high school coach Glenwood Ferebee to direct the Hokies’ outreach to high school coaches.

But for all of those contrasting backgrounds, none mirrors that of James Johnson, announced Tuesday as Ferebee’s teammate on Tech’s high school relations team.

“A little bit off the wall,” Pry said of the hiring.

No doubt.

Johnson, 51, had been basketball lifer. He played safety and wide receiver at Powhatan High — “I was high-school good,” he said with a laugh — but that was his last formal involvement with football.

Delving a little deeper, however, Johnson is a shrewd choice, and not just because it’s cool to see good things happen to good people.

First, Johnson knows and loves Virginia Tech. He spent five years on Seth Greenberg’s staff, followed him as head coach and marveled at how Hokies around the globe bonded in the wake of the 2007 campus shootings.

Yes, Tech fired Johnson as big whistle in 2014 after two losing seasons. But Johnson’s parents and his faith taught him humility. So rather than harbor grudges, he remained on good terms with Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock, others in the department and prominent boosters.

“That just doesn’t happen at a lot of places, when you leave and when you get fired,” Johnson said. “Shoot, a lot of places you can be successful and leave and you still don’t have good relationships.”

All of which made the notion of returning to Blacksburg enticing rather than untenable.

Second, Johnson is an accomplished recruiter. In addition to Tech, his assistant coaching journey included stops at Longwood, Old Dominion, Elon, College of Charleston, Penn State, George Mason and the 2005 Final Four and most recently, N.C. State.

Third, Johnson won’t be coaching safeties or evaluating high school prospects. This is a relational job, and regardless of sport, that’s right in his wheelhouse.

“Recruiting is recruiting,” Johnson said, adding that basketball colleagues already have hipped him to some potential football prospects.

Pry aims to be transparent and genuine in the Hokies’ sales pitches and believes Johnson will enhance that vibe.

“People are going to appreciate that when they come on campus and spend time with him,” Pry said. “I think he’s also going to be great for our team, the relationships he builds internally, for our young staff members, the opportunity to mentor that group and then to mentor and get to know our current players. So many people in the building think so highly of him.”

Johnson stepped away from coaching after the 2021-22 basketball season but was not idle. Commuting from his North Carolina home, he spent considerable time with Tech’s football program throughout the team’s 3-8 season in Pry’s head-coaching debut.

The connection was Michael Hazel, Pry’s chief of staff. Hazel and Johnson worked together at Elon during the early 2000s, Hazel as a football graduate assistant, Johnson as an assistant basketball coach.

They first met late one night at the athletic department’s lone copying machine, discovered they lived in the same apartment complex and have been close friends since.

Pry didn’t offer a job until recently, but Johnson attended staff and team meetings, games and recruiting functions, taking copious notes along the way. He pitched in wherever needed, even helping to assemble the balloon arch for the Hokies’ NFL draft-style signing day event.

“That’s just the way I am,” Johnson said. “If I’m there, I’m just going to roll up my sleeves and go to work. ... I’m in the people-helping business. ...

“I’ll be 52 in July. I’m getting up there, man. I tell people, I’m like a ’57 Chevy. It looks good, but it’s really only a Sunday ride now at 35 miles an hour, and then you have to put in the garage the rest of the week.”

Don’t let him fool you. Thanks to a routine that includes yoga and weight training, he’s fit, young at heart and ready to work.

Pry has advised Johnson to steer the job in directions that fit his strengths, while Johnson vows that this isn’t a mere dalliance before a more alluring basketball opportunity emerges. Indeed, Johnson said he declined some basketball offers to join the Hokies’ football program.

“I had a good run in basketball, and I’ve thought about all of this,” Johnson said. “I’ve had a really good run. That’s why I feel good about going all-in on this football deal and seeing where this goes. I’m so grateful to Coach Pry. I’m going to take this opportunity and run with it.”

