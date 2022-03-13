Teel: Hokies 'forever champions' after emphatic ACC tournament conquest of Duke

NEW YORK — Nearly a half-century ago at storied Madison Square Garden, Virginia Tech basketball basked in a National Invitation Tournament championship, won on Bobby Stevens’ shot at the buzzer against Notre Dame.

Fast forward to Saturday night, across the East River in Brooklyn, where the Hokies seized another championship, one their 1973 forefathers could not have fathomed, one earned emphatically, emotionally and versus the winningest coach in the sport’s history.

Virginia Tech 82, Duke 67.

In the ACC tournament final. Before a raucous crowd at Barclays Center teeming with delirious Hokies.

And as the requisite confetti tumbled from the rafters and the P.A. blared the Tech anthem, “Enter Sandman,” even old-school Hokies had to wonder if an ACC banner trumps the NIT.

Suffice to say, the college sports universe was different back in ’73. Tech was an independent that pined for ACC membership but would first compete in the Metro, Atlantic 10 and Big East before the ACC came calling.

And with the NCAA tournament field at a modest 25 teams, the NIT was a large deal. But this is the ACC, college basketball’s premier conference tournament, and to win it, Tech had to survive four games in as many days.

About those games.

Darius Maddox’s 3-pointer at the horn stunned Clemson on Wednesday.

Shooting north of 57% dispatched second-seeded Notre Dame on Thursday.

Keve Aluma and Maddox ignited a second-half rout of third-seeded North Carolina on Friday.

And Hunter Cattoor’s performance of a lifetime buried top-seeded Duke on Saturday.

The ACC’s automatic bid in hand, the 22-12 Hokies no longer care about the relentless NCAA bubble talk that clutters early March. At No. 7, they are the lowest seed to win this event and the fourth team to defeat seeds 1-3 en route to the title — Virginia in 1976 was the first.

But that UVA squad went 4-8 in the ACC during the regular season. After a staggering 2-7 start, this Tech bunch went 11-9 and started to flash the form most anticipated in preseason.

Here in Brooklyn, the Hokies defeated North Carolina and Duke by a combined 28 points on back-to-back nights, and they are the first ACC champions to win their semifinal and final over an Associated Press ranked opponent by at least 13 points.

“I think as we’re 2-7 and losing games we’re not expecting to lose, that weight, that burden, that doubt creeps in, and that’s tough,” point guard Storm Murphy said. “It’s tough to have that.

“We were talking about it in those moments; it was a dark place. We didn’t want to be there. We didn’t expect to be there. But the resilience of this team and the belief never wavered. I think we had more belief in those moments even than we did in the summer in the preseason with all the expectations.”

Murphy is the Hokies’ fifth-leading scorer, but in some regards he is their driving force, and during the handshake line, retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski delivered a message.

“They deserve the utmost respect, and that kid is their leader,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s a tough player, and I wanted to make sure that he knew that Duke University feels — Duke basketball feels that way about him. ...

“What a journey they’ve had here, four incredible games, the last couple especially. They’ve been like a well-oiled machine. They’re a team that you need two or three days of preparation for to put in your defensive game plan, and it still might not work.”

Indeed, even with another day of preparation, good luck to Duke, or any other opponent, slowing Cattoor on Saturday. He scored a career-high 31 points and made 7 of 9 beyond the arc in what Krzyzewski, coaching his record 22nd ACC final, called a “Klay Thompson game.”

A better comparison is Fletcher Magee, Division I’s career 3-point leader, whom Mike Young coached at Wofford before accepting the Tech job three years ago. Projected as a possible heir apparent to Magee, Cattoor committed to Wofford but then accompanied Young to Blacksburg.

“I almost didn’t get him because of Fletcher Magee,” Young said of Cattoor. “Fletcher is from Orlando. Hunter is from Orlando. He said to me during the recruiting process — I thought I was going to lose him. He said, ‘Coach, I don’t think I can be Fletcher Magee.’ I said, ‘Hey, buddy, I don’t need you to be Fletcher Magee, I need you to be Hunter Cattoor.’”

That he has become, not only a shooter with unlimited range but also a bulldog defender. He was relatively quiet in Tech’s first three games here, but he staggered Duke (28-6) with four first-half 3s and never let off the gas.

When the Hokies joined the ACC in 2004, they had not reached the NCAA tournament in eight seasons. But Seth Greenberg coached Tech to immediate ACC respectability, and in 2007 his team tied for third in the league and returned the program to the NCAA bracket.

Buzz Williams built upon that foundation with three consecutive NCAA bids from 2017-19, reaching the East Regional semifinals in ’19 before falling to Duke. When Williams bolted for Texas A&M, Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock sagely called Young home.

At Wofford, Young was 5-0 in Southern Conference tournament finals. Now he’s 1-0 in ACC finals.

Think the man can coach a bit?

When Duke drew within 61-56 Saturday, Young calmly held up five fingers. Murphy promptly attacked Jeremy Roach, who was saddled with four fouls, off the dribble for a layup.

That’s sideline poise. That’s trust. That’s coaching.

“It’s really a special thing for our basketball team,” Young said. “This is a special thing for Blacksburg, for southwest Virginia where I’m from, where I grew up, for the state of Virginia, for our unbelievable Hokie fan base. They’ll always remember this, this team, and what they’ve accomplished.”

Tech lost to Florida in the first round of last year’s NCAA tournament, and this team strives for atonement. But no matter what transpires, an ACC championship banner is going up in Cassell Coliseum, up near that ’73 NIT banner.

“We talked about it as a team, that now it’s forever,” Aluma said. “Like, it’s etched, it's ingrained that we’re forever champions.”