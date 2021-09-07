Teel: Hokies, FSU counter ACC football's ominous Week 1 results

“Incredible,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said of the Seminoles’ crowd.

Clemson has won six consecutive ACC championships and earned two national titles during the span, but the league sorely needs other programs to consistently push the Tigers, programs with tradition and TV appeal. Virginia Tech and Florida State fit the bill and offered encouraging signs Week 1.

Given the stakes and caliber of combatants, Tech’s 17-10 upset of No. 10 North Carolina was the most impressive victory by an ACC team in the opening week. FSU’s 41-38 overtime loss to No. 9 Notre Dame offered nearly four hours of riveting entertainment.

Each team broke two touchdown plays of more than 35 yards. The Fighting Irish led by as many as 18 points and by 38-28 midway through the final quarter, when starting Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis had his helmet knocked off.

A player losing his helmet must sit out a snap, unless his coach is willing to burn a timeout. Norvell chose the former and turned to McKenzie Milton, he of the career-threatening leg injuries three years ago while at Central Florida.