Teel: Hokies hit their 2020 low in loss at Pitt

The Hokies converted just three of their 11 third downs and failed on all three fourth-down attempts.

“On fourth-and-1,” Fuente said of the goal-line sequence, “that’s a play we’ve been running for four years, and it’s been pretty good for us. … Yeah, I mean, I guess it’d be easy to sit there and say you should have called something else.”

Four plays later, Pickett and Turner connected for the 64-yard touchdown and a commanding 33-14 lead. The Hokies were done, especially with their best receiver, Tre Turner, missing the second half with an undisclosed injury.

Tech faithful are understandably frustrated. The Hokies are 15-17 versus Bowl Subdivision opponents the past three seasons, and many of those setbacks were thumpings, six by double-digit margins in 2018 alone.

The Hokies lost by two touchdowns to a 2018 Old Dominion bunch that went 4-8. They lost by five touchdowns, at home, last year to a Duke squad that finished 5-7.

Obviously, 2020 is different. Prior to Saturday, Tech had fallen to North Carolina, Wake Forest, Liberty and Miami, teams that began the day a combined 25-6. The most one-sided of those defeats, 56-45 at UNC, came with the secondary decimated by the virus and injuries.