For someone working on two hours’ shuteye, Kenny Brooks was rather spry Tuesday morning. Such is the adrenaline rush of coaching a team to a sport’s grandest stage.

Brooks did just that Monday night, steering Virginia Tech to the NCAA women’s tournament Final Four with an 84-74 victory over Ohio State in the championship game of the Seattle 3 Regional.

“If I slur my speech it’s because I’m sleepless in Seattle,” he said with a smile during an NCAA video conference, unable to resist the cinematic nod.

Brooks’ Hokies did more Monday than just reach their first Final Four. In concert with the Buckeyes, they elevated their sport, a sport that drew record attendance for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games in Seattle and Greenville, South Carolina.

With elite first-half shot-making and airtight second-half defense, Tech’s Georgia Amoore, Elizabeth Kitley, Cayla King, Taylor Soule and Kayana Traylor allowed Tech to withstand an early barrage from Taylor Mikesell, Jacy Sheldon and Cotie McMahon. Indeed, although Ohio State never led by more than 5 points, this was the first time in four NCAA tournament games that the Hokies actually trailed.

They responded just as Brooks anticipated, with the poise and resilience they’ve demonstrated throughout this 31-4 season. Coachable as usual, they processed Brooks’ suggestions on how better to defend the Buckeyes and break their full-court press.

Monday’s win sends Tech to Dallas for a glamorous Final Four and a 7 p.m. Friday national semifinal against LSU (32-2). Following the Hokies and Tigers, reigning champion South Carolina (36-0) faces Iowa (30-6).

LSU (Kim Mulkey) and USC (Dawn Staley) are coached by women enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston, Tigers forward Angel Reese and Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark are first-team All-Americans, while Kitley is a second-teamer and the two-time ACC player of the year.

Moreover, Clark is the talk of college basketball after her 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the Elite Eight against Louisville, the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA tournament history, men’s or women’s.

“I think the coverage for women’s basketball has done a tremendous job to make Caitlin Clark — she's made it herself — but to recognize her and now she’s a household name,” Brooks said. “You look at Aliyah Boston, she’s a household name, Dawn Staley is a household name, Kim Mulkey is a household name.

“Now we’re getting the opportunity to put our kids, Elizabeth Kitley, Georgia Amoore, put them on that same stage, and I think the way the game is being played, you watch our game last night against Ohio State, that was a high-level basketball game. It was a fun game. It was back and forth, it was a lot of shot-making going on. If you didn’t enjoy that — I know there’s some naysayers about women’s basketball -- if you didn’t enjoy that, you’re just a hater. You’re not a basketball fan. I even had to take a moment and think — I had a little smile.”

Kitley and Amoore played a combined 79 of 80 possible minutes, and D’Asia Gregg was the lone reserve to log more than a minute. But that’s how Brooks has rolled for most of the season.

Starters account for 80% of the minutes, 88% of the points and 68% of the rebounds.

“I have a tremendous training staff,” Brooks said. “I have a tremendous strength and conditioning coach, and it’s a wonderful collaboration. ... We work our kids, and we push them, but being a veteran coach, I know when it’s time to pull back, and we start to train their minds just as much as their bodies. ...

“We’ve got some veteran kids who logged a lot of minutes. ... They’re so smart [and] we don’t have to go out there for a 3½-hour practice every day to get to what we need to get to. ... They’re very efficient, and we’ve probably been doing this for the last month where we come in and we’re almost like a WNBA team or NBA team and we really condition their minds as much as we do their bodies.”

Physically and mentally prepared, these Hokies may not win the school’s first NCAA team championship, but it’s unlikely they’ll be unnerved by their opponents, a capacity crowd at the Dallas Mavericks’ arena or a national television audience.

“What I love about actually just being here,” Brooks said, “is that we have a group that the moment is not too big.”

