Teel: Hokies look NCAA tournament-worthy in ACC tournament victory over Notre Dame

NEW YORK

Virginia Tech advanced to its first ACC tournament semifinal in 11 years Thursday with a performance worthy of an NCAA tournament bid.

With game-long offense and a sterling half of defense, the Hokies defeated Notre Dame 87-80 at Barclays Center.

For the second consecutive evening, a double-digits Tech lead gradually melted in the second half, but unlike Wednesday against Clemson, the Hokies’ problems weren’t self-inflicted. Oh, maybe their defense wasn’t quite as sharp after intermission, but the Fighting Irish finished second in the ACC regular-season race because of their offense, and eventually, perhaps inevitably, they found overdrive.

The difference Thursday was Tech (21-12) didn’t gift-wrap points for Notre Dame — Prentiss Hubb scored a game-high 23 for the Irish — with a flurry of turnovers and missed jumpers. The Hokies shot 66.7% in the second half, committing a scant two turnovers in the process.

Storm Murphy made two late 3-pointers and along with Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla hit clutch free throws. Keve Aluma paced five Tech double-figures scorers with 20 points, while Justyn Mutts contributed a blue-collar double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The embodiment of versatile, Mutts also had five assists, three steals and three blocked shots — without a turnover.

Like Wednesday versus Clemson, aggressive defensive and balanced offense carried Tech to an 11-point halftime lead. The margin ballooned to 16 on five occasions before the Fighting Irish scored the final five points of the period.

Still, Notre Dame (22-10) went to intermission with more turnovers (10) than field goals (nine). Moreover, top scorer Dane Goodwin did not attempt a shot in 17 first-half minutes. That’s how well the Hokies blanketed the perimeter.

Their offense purred as well, even as Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey rotated zone and man-to-man alignments. The changing defenses didn’t confuse Tech a bit, and all eight Hokies who played in the opening half scored.

That’s the trademark of a veteran team, a quality team. Try to cross them up all you want, and they don’t blink. They’re confident, poised and superbly prepared, that preparation rooted in Mike Young, his staff and an experienced core that pays attention to detailed scouting.

“Their teeth are sharp,” Young said of his players. “... We just had such a good look about us. I thought [we] put Notre Dame on their heels a little bit, which is unusual.”

Tech was 0-4 in the ACC prior to defeating Notre Dame at Cassell Coliseum in mid-January. Subtly or demonstrably, teams evolve during a season, but in the two months since that contest, Brey has wisely stuck with his seven-man rotation.

Conversely, the Hokies are radically different than in January, when their reserves played a combined 22 minutes and scored 3 points against Notre Dame. Fast forward to Wednesday’s second-round ACC tournament conquest of Clemson, when Darius Maddox, Pedulla and David N’Guessan teamed for 23 points in 53 minutes, the last three of those points on a rather notable deep jumper by Maddox.

That was a microcosm of Tech’s late-season surge, the bench averaging 20.3 points in the 12 games prior to Thursday, with two of at least 30 points. Thursday the reserves had 19, led by Pedulla’s 13.

Win? You just might be in the NCAA tournament. Lose? Good luck and Godspeed. The Hokies had been here, most famously in 2008.

Contending for an at-large NCAA tournament bid, Tech faced No. 1 North Carolina in an ACC tournament semifinal in Charlotte, N.C. Upset the Tar Heels, and the Hokies were likely returning to the most parsed bracket in American sports.

But win they did not, falling 68-66 on Tyler Hansbrough’s last-second bucket. Tech looked the part on that Saturday afternoon, and afterward, coach Seth Greenberg was asked about his team’s NCAA tournament credentials.

Omitting the Hokies, he said, would be “certifiably insane.”

You know what happened next: The NCAA selection committee thought otherwise, relegating Tech to the NIT.

Thursday night at Barclays wasn’t an exact replica — despite a second-place ACC finish, Notre Dame isn’t ranked — but the vibe certainly was similar.

Consider the records. Tech was 19-12 entering the Carolina game in ’08 and had finished 9-7 in the conference. These Hokies entered Thursday at 20-12 and went 11-9 in the league.

Defeat on Thursday would have felt like curtains for Tech. Victory feels like a lifeline.

FG FT Reb

VIRGINIA TECH M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Aluma 30 8-12 3-3 0-2 2 3 20

Mutts 34 4-10 3-7 2-10 5 3 11

Alleyne 28 5-7 1-1 0-0 0 1 12

Cattoor 33 3-6 2-2 0-2 2 3 9

Murphy 25 5-7 4-5 0-2 1 2 16

Maddox 23 2-5 0-0 0-1 1 2 4

Pedulla 15 3-6 5-6 0-0 0 1 13

N’Guessan 12 1-1 0-0 0-3 0 3 2

Totals 200 31-54 18-24 2-20 11 18 87

Percentages: FG .574, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Murphy 2-4, Pedulla 2-5, Alleyne 1-2, Aluma 1-2, Cattoor 1-3, Mutts 0-1, Maddox 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mutts 3). Turnovers: 6 (Murphy 2, Aluma, Maddox, N’Guessan, Pedulla). Steals: 8 (Cattoor 3, Mutts 3, Aluma, N’Guessan).

FG FT Reb

NOTRE DAME M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT

Atkinson 28 2-5 1-2 2-3 3 2 5

Laszewski 38 5-9 1-1 0-10 1 4 12

Hubb 32 8-12 4-5 0-1 5 3 23

Ryan 35 5-9 8-8 1-5 1 4 20

Wesley 21 2-8 5-6 0-3 1 2 9

Goodwin 35 5-8 0-0 1-3 3 2 11

Wertz 11 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0

Totals 200 27-51 19-22 4-26 15 17 80

Percentages: FG .529, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hubb 3-6, Ryan 2-5, Goodwin 1-2, Laszewski 1-4, Wesley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Atkinson). Turnovers: 11 (Hubb 4, Atkinson 3, Wesley 3, Goodwin). Steals: 3 (Ryan 2, Laszewski).

Virginia Tech 42 45 — 87

Notre Dame 31 49 — 80