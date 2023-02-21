BLACKSBURG — College football’s offseason had included staff changes at every ACC program except Virginia Tech — until Tuesday.

Cincinnati hired Hokies quarterbacks coach Brad Glenn as offensive coordinator, reuniting Glenn with new Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield. They worked together under Jerry Moore at Appalachian State from 2005-08.

Among Tech’s lowest-paid assistant coaches at $475,000 annually, Glenn figures to make considerably more at Cincinnati. The Bearcats enter the Big 12 this summer, and the salary pool for Satterfield’s 10 assistant coaches has been widely reported as $7.25 million.

The Hokies guaranteed head coach Brent Pry $5.5 million for his on-field assistants when he was hired in December 2021 but wisely interceded last month when Penn State attempted to lure receivers coach Fontel Mines.

Tech could never win a bidding war with Penn State — the Nittany Lions bask in Big Ten television riches and ticket revenue from a stadium that seats more than 106,000. But losing Mines, one of the Hokies’ best recruiters, especially in his native Richmond, without a fight to a program that has effectively recruited Virginia for decades would have been a bad look.

Fight Tech did, and Mines, a former Virginia receiver, accepted a 54.5% raise, from $275,000 to $425,000, to remain in Blacksburg.

“Number one, I’m a big believer in loyalty,” Mines said Tuesday of his decision to stay. “Coach Pry gave me an opportunity that a lot of people wouldn’t give me, and I’m forever indebted. ... I understand his vision. I trust his vision. I back his vision, and being in the state of Virginia just means more to me.

“Getting an opportunity to coach and develop and mentor guys in the same state where I got a chance to play and coach means a lot to me. ... [The raise] made me feel like I made the right decision, just offered some stability for myself and my family. That’s a big part of why we do this. You work to get paid, and Coach Pry, everything he said from Day One, he’s done.”

Tuesday’s news regarding Glenn broke hours before scheduled media availability for Pry’s staff. Not surprisingly, Glenn was scratched from the attendees.

Pry congratulated Glenn via Twitter but was unavailable to reporters. He said during a national signing day news conference that he wanted his staff to remain intact.

“I’ve got total trust in these guys, love these guys,” Pry said then. “Obviously we all, including myself, learned a great deal this year, about our team, about our staff and how we want to operate. So a lot of growth and development, which I think is encouraging. I [might] have a different narrative if I wasn’t encouraged by a lot of things I saw.”

Tech finished 3-8 last season, Pry’s first as a head coach, its struggles most acute on offense. The Hokies ranked 118th among 131 Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring at 19.3 points per game, the program’s lowest average since 1989.

Priority one for Glenn’s successor will be to evaluate the competition between incumbent quarterback Grant Wells and incoming Baylor transfer Kyron Drones. That process starts in earnest next month with spring practice and likely will continue during the summer’s training camp.

“That’s a heck of a move for [Brad] to be a Power Five coordinator in the Big 12,” Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said. “I totally get it. ... Brad did a great job with the quarterbacks, developing a culture in that room. ...

“We’re really looking for someone who can really own the technique at that position. We want to move as quickly as we can, and we try to develop lists and keep guys in mind. That’s a constant process.”

Wells threw as many interceptions (nine) as touchdown passes last year, and the Hokies’ 203.3 passing yards per game ranked 13th in the ACC, ahead of only Georgia Tech.

“I’m well aware of where we were last year offensively,” Bowen said. “... I’m not pleased at all with last season. I think we’ve got to get better in every single area. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out.”

