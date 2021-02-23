Teel: Hokies lose their 'edge' in loss to Georgia Tech

A canceled game against Temple and hastily arranged date with Villanova gave Virginia Tech an early dose of COVID-19 basketball drama this season. But while scores of programs, including most of their ACC brethren, endured prolonged stoppages, the Hokies were spared — until early February.
Tuesday marked their return, their first contest in 17 days, and the longer the game went, the more the layoff showed, their trademark defense a step slow.
Desperate for a signature victory to improve its faint NCAA tournament hopes, Georgia Tech took full advantage. The Yellow Jackets shot 61.5% after intermission and cruised, 69-53 at Cassell Coliseum.
“I thought for the first time in recent memory … we lost our edge a little bit,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “I thought we got hit in the stomach and we stepped away from it, and that is unlike our team.”
The Hokies began the night No. 37 nationally in defensive efficiency, and for a half they played to that standard. But they had no second-half answers, particularly for Moses Wright, who punished Keve Aluma inside for 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting.
Aluma countered with 12 points, five assists and a career-high 14 rebounds, but he could not check the mobile, athletic Wright.
Virginia Tech could not withstand point guard Jose Alvarado either. The conference’s premier defender, he continued his late drive for first-team all-ACC with 13 points and five steals in 39 minutes.
The No. 16 Hokies (14-5, 8-4 ACC) were without Jalen Cone, their best 3-point shooter, who is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained Feb. 6 at Miami. His absence certainly limited Virginia Tech’s offense, but it’s unlikely his presence would have solved the defensive breakdowns.
Only time and a return to game conditioning will accomplish that.
Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6) knows the drill. The Yellow Jackets went more than two weeks between January games and returned with a signature victory, an 83-65 thumping of then-No. 20 Clemson, which also was recovering from COVID issues.
The Yellow Jackets have not made the NCAA field since 2010, and after last season’s 11-9 ACC finish, they are seeking their first back-to-back winning league records since, gulp, 1989 and ’90, the conference’s longest such drought.
Before dismissing its 2021 competitiveness as a pandemic anomaly, understand that Georgia Tech is the only team this season to play ACC front-runners Florida State and Virginia twice each.
Tuesday also marked the return of Hokies guard Tyrece Radford.
Radford was found guilty early this month of first-offense driving under the influence and pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon. Young suspended Radford indefinitely Jan. 25, one day after Radford’s arrest.
The Hokies were 3-1 without Radford, their No. 2 scorer and rebounder, and Young’s affection for Radford, beyond the athlete, was evident before and after Radford’s serious lapse in judgment. How that affected the duration of Radford’s suspension is unknown, but Radford’s appearance on the bench at Miami, albeit in street clothes, foreshadowed his return this season.
“We followed the process and procedures of the department,” Young said, “and he was a champion throughout, did exactly what he was supposed to do. … Proud of him and how he’s handled himself over the last three weeks, month. Good to have him back on the floor. He makes us a better basketball team, needless to say. I thought he was really good tonight.”
Radford contributed 11 points and three rebounds.
Radford is “an amazing player,” said forward Justyn Mutts, Radford’s roommate. “He’s Mr. Everything. There's nothing on the court he can't do. So having him back out there is awesome.”
Fans of varying stripes will assess Young’s discipline of Radford differently, but Young is as old school and grounded as coaches get and unlikely to risk the program’s long-term reputation on a player whom he doesn’t trust to understand the gravity of his mistake.
“I [couldn’t] care less,” Young said of others’ reaction to Radford’s reinstatement. “I’m going to do what I think is best in concert with the people I work for here and thankful for their support. … I love that kid.”
Young also loves this team and knows it will be better.
“We weren’t ourselves,” he said. “... Just not that same toughness ... that has come to define this team for me and those of us who see it every day.”
Indeed, the Hokies' 53 points were a season-low, and their 16 turnovers matched their worst against an ACC opponent this year. Moreover, Georgia Tech's 52% shooting for the night was the second-best versus Virginia Tech.
The Hokies will exhale Wednesday before returning to practice Thursday in preparation for Saturday's home game against Wake Forest.
“We had to get this one behind us, win lose or draw, and learn from it," Young said. "We’re gonna be a heck of a lot better on Saturday.”
