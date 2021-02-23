Teel: Hokies lose their 'edge' in setback to Georgia Tech

Radford was found guilty early this month of first-offense driving under the influence and pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon. Young suspended Radford indefinitely Jan. 25, one day after Radford’s arrest.

The Hokies were 3-1 without Radford, their No. 2 scorer and rebounder, and Young’s affection for Radford, beyond the athlete, was evident before and after Radford’s serious lapse in judgment. How that affected the duration of Radford’s suspension is unknown, but Radford’s appearance on the bench at Miami, albeit in street clothes, foreshadowed his return this season.

“We followed the process and procedures of the department,” Young said, “and he was a champion throughout, did exactly what he was supposed to do. … Proud of him and how he’s handled himself over the last three weeks, month. Good to have him back on the floor. He makes us a better basketball team, needless to say. I thought he was really good tonight.”

Radford contributed 11 points and three rebounds.

Radford is “an amazing player,” said forward Justyn Mutts, Radford’s roommate. “He’s Mr. Everything. There's nothing on the court he can't do. So having him back out there is awesome.”