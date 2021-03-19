Teel: Hokies' memorable season ends at hands of Florida's best

INDIANAPOLIS — Like most of us north of 50, Mike Young needs glasses to read a stat sheet, but even with his cheaters, Virginia Tech’s coach did a double-take Friday afternoon.

What “flabbergasted” him was Florida’s 56.5% shooting, the best of any Hokies’ opponent during this memorable season. The Gators’ rode that accuracy to a 75-70 overtime victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament at venerable Hinkle Fieldhouse.

“One of those odd numbers that is just inexplicable,” Young said. “My team did exactly what we asked them to do. Now, we’re playing against really good players, as we do night in and night out in the ACC, and certainly you know you’re going to play somebody good in the NCAA tournament.

“Florida is very good. But I just — you know, I’ll be curious and I’ll see it tonight, and I'll be curious what went wrong. What should we have done other than this?”

Overtime defeats are brutal. You relive and lament every possession that went awry, be it an unlucky bounce, poor block-out or questionable whistle.

But here’s what doomed Tech: Florida’s two best players.