Teel: Hokies' memorable season ends at hands of Florida's best

INDIANAPOLIS — Like most of us north of 50, Mike Young needs glasses to read a stat sheet, but even with his cheaters, Virginia Tech’s coach did a double-take Friday afternoon.
What “flabbergasted” him was Florida’s 56.5% shooting, the best of any Hokies’ opponent during this memorable season. The Gators’ rode that accuracy to a 75-70 overtime victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament at venerable Hinkle Fieldhouse.
“One of those odd numbers that is just inexplicable,” Young said. “My team did exactly what we asked them to do. Now, we’re playing against really good players, as we do night in and night out in the ACC, and certainly you know you’re going to play somebody good in the NCAA tournament.
“Florida is very good. But I just — you know, I’ll be curious and I’ll see it tonight, and I'll be curious what went wrong. What should we have done other than this?”
Overtime defeats are brutal. You relive and lament every possession that went awry, be it an unlucky bounce, poor block-out or questionable whistle.
But here’s what doomed Tech: Florida’s two best players.
Tre Mann is a first-team All-SEC guard, and with Wabissa Bede and Tyrece Radford sharing the defensive assignment, limited him to nine shots and harassed him into four turnovers. But Mann scored an efficient 14 points, wisely deferring to others when the defense dictated.
Most telling, the 6-foot-5 Mann hit the afternoon’s decisive shot, a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing over 6-9 Cordell Pemsl, who was caught in a switch off a pick-and-roll.
Michigan transfer Colin Castleton is a second-team All-SEC forward, and he scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the final 15 minutes to complement his game-best 14 rebounds. His inside presence was a primary reason the Hokies’ premier big men, Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts, fouled out, Aluma for the first time this season.
The 6-11 Castleton is also the SEC’s No. 2 shot-blocker, averaging 2.2 a game, and the last of his three Friday was XXL. It came late in regulation with the Gators leading by four and Radford driving the lane for the Hokies.
Even at 6-2, Radford is Tech’s best finisher at the rim, adept with either hand and expert at using his body, and the basket, to protect the ball. But there was no nuance here as Radford elevated to dunk, only to have Castleton get all ball.
Radford played the entire 45 minutes and scored 18 points, and his defense was invaluable with early foul trouble limiting Bede to 29 minutes. But Radford wasn’t close to the Hokies’ MVP on Friday.
Nahiem Alleyne carried Tech into OT, scoring the team’s final 12 points in regulation, the last three on a right-wing jumper with 1.7 seconds remaining and the Hokies trailing 64-61. Alleyne’s 28 points were six north of his previous career-best and one shy of Glen Combs’ NCAA tournament school record, set in a 1967 Mideast Regional semifinal win over Indiana.
Like Hunter Cattoor’s 3-pointer at the horn to force overtime against Miami last month, Alleyne’s clutch shot showed how Tech never flinched this season — not after COVID pauses, not after Radford’s suspension and not after Jalen Cone’s season-ending ankle injury.
Given those hurdles, no way was Alleyne going to blink after drawing what he considered an undeserved technical foul early in the second half.
“It definitely fired me up,” he said.
Indeed, after the T, Alleyne immediately assisted on an Aluma layup and scored five quick points of his own. But with Aluma, the team’s leading scorer at 15.6 points per game, limited to seven points and six shots, Tech didn’t have enough offense to overcome Florida’s shooting and 36-22 rebounding margin.
Young said he and his players will “seethe” about Friday for awhile, which is how March works. The hurt figures to endure longer given Oral Roberts’ subsequent upset of Ohio State — the Hokies would have been favored against the Golden Eagles in the second round Sunday.
But upon further reflection, this team will savor a 15-7 season that included victories over Villanova, Clemson, Duke and Virginia. They’ll appreciate a unique NCAA tournament experience capped by the first March Madness game at Hinkle since 1940 and only the fourth ever.