Teel: Hokies most run-heavy offense in Power Five — with good reason

“I think no spring practice and a discombobulated fall camp probably even added to our uncertainty of what it’s going to look like, in terms of running the ball or throwing the ball,” Fuente said Monday as the Hokies began preparing for Saturday’s test at Wake Forest. “Just trying to create some depth was our biggest concern, so we could make it from week to week.

“It was almost like what it was going to look like took a little backseat to how can we pull this off if we’re down people? How can we move people around to create some artificial depth so that we can still participate in games if we’re down people? I did not know that it would be what it has been through the first [four] games.”

A graduate transfer from Kansas, Herbert has been a revelation. But he’s hardly been alone.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in his first start of 2020, and backup tailback Raheem Blackshear scored on a 28-yard run. A plodding offense for much of the last decade, Tech has dynamic runners in Herbert, Hooker and Blackshear.

For example, the Hokies lead the nation with four runs of at least 50 yards. They had three all of last season. They have nine rushes of at least 30 yards, one off their 2019 total.