Teel: Hokies most run-heavy offense in Power Five — with good reason

Virginia Tech closed Saturday’s victory over Boston College on a 23-0 binge, the signature moment of which was a 57-yard Khalil Herbert burst early in the third quarter. The play showcased the instincts, speed and dominant offensive line that help create an elite running back.
Herbert took an inside handoff from Hendon Hooker and, aware that the Eagles’ linebackers were determined to clog cutback lanes, bounced outside. Left guard Lecitus Smith walled off defensive end Shita Sillah, left tackle Christian Darrisaw redirected linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, and Herbert raced through a gaping hole and down the left sideline to BC’s 22-yard line.
Herbert’s second-longest run of the season set up a touchdown and served as a none-too-subtle reminder of the Hokies’ transformation into a rush-heavy offense.
Not that Tech has remotely resembled an air raid squad in five seasons under Justin Fuente, or the previous 29 under Frank Beamer. But the Hokies are running the ball on 67.9% of their snaps, most among Power Five programs this season, and their highest rate since 2009’s 69.7%.
Can you blame them? Herbert leads the nation in rushing at 148 yards per game, and among teams that have played multiple games, Tech ranks first in average rushing yards (312) and yards per carry (6.9).
Understand this is not the product of a master plan hatched by Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. Indeed, thanks to COVID-19, they weren’t sure what the offense would entail in 2020.
“I think no spring practice and a discombobulated fall camp probably even added to our uncertainty of what it’s going to look like, in terms of running the ball or throwing the ball,” Fuente said Monday as the Hokies began preparing for Saturday’s test at Wake Forest. “Just trying to create some depth was our biggest concern, so we could make it from week to week.
“It was almost like what it was going to look like took a little backseat to how can we pull this off if we’re down people? How can we move people around to create some artificial depth so that we can still participate in games if we’re down people? I did not know that it would be what it has been through the first [four] games.”
A graduate transfer from Kansas, Herbert has been a revelation. But he’s hardly been alone.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in his first start of 2020, and backup tailback Raheem Blackshear scored on a 28-yard run. A plodding offense for much of the last decade, Tech has dynamic runners in Herbert, Hooker and Blackshear.
For example, the Hokies lead the nation with four runs of at least 50 yards. They had three all of last season. They have nine rushes of at least 30 yards, one off their 2019 total.
Most important, Tech is averaging 42 points per game, easing the burdens on a defense hit especially hard by injuries and the virus.
During preseason, Fuente said the Hokies’ strength likely would be an offensive line that returned nine players with a combined 101 starts at Tech, plus Coastal Carolina transfer Brock Hoffman. He was right.
Darrisaw, Smith, right tackle Luke Tenuta, right guard Doug Nester and Hoffman at center emerged as the starters, and their average height and weight, 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, make them the ACC’s largest offensive line.
Not by drastic margins, mind you — Virginia’s starting line averages 6-5 and 316 pounds — but the largest nonetheless. And perhaps the deepest — with Tenuta sidelined for undisclosed reasons against North Carolina and Boston College, Silas Dzansi (12 previous career starts) moved seamlessly into the lineup.
Fuente said offensive line coach Vance Vice does not have a non-negotiable size template for line prospects but rather searches for intangibles.
“There certainly is a point when the guy’s just not big enough to play at this level,” Fuente said. “But I think it’s more about their mentality, their work ethic. I think Vance does a great job of identifying guys that have talent but that are our kind of guys.
“Some of those guys have been really heavily recruited, and some of them have been really lightly recruited, but I think regardless of their situation in recruiting, whether they could go anywhere in the country, or are just looking for a place, I think those guys are attracted to Coach Vice and that room and how it’s taught, how they’re developed, the mentality that they have. I think that’s the biggest piece.”
Another significant component is the camaraderie among the linemen and the skill players for whom they block. Herbert and Hooker are quick to praise the heavy lifters up front, and they often reward them with a meal at Kabuki Japanese Steak House in Christiansburg, where Smith joked that the chefs panic when the 300-pounders arrive to feast.
"When we usually have big games, we get taken out to eat," Smith said. "You want a free meal? Do your job. You don’t get paid until you do your job."
And how would Smith evaluate the line's job to date?
"Job's not done," he said. "We’re not even halfway through the season. We’re happy with the results that we’re getting. We’re not satisfied at all, though."
